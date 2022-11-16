International Chorus Champion Masters of Harmony and Pacific Coast Harmony Chorus to present Christmas performance

“Together Again For Christmas,” with nearly 90 singers featuring the nine-time International Chorus Champion Masters of Harmony based in Los Angeles, joined by their guest, award-winning Pacific Coast Harmony chorus of La Jolla, will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

The acoustics in the beautiful sanctuary are extraordinary and vibrant thus expanding the close harmony and magic the two choruses create. The venue is suited for musical performances from string quartets and small orchestras to vocal extravaganzas such as this. The surroundings are extraordinary with beautiful tile mosaics under an exceptionally beautiful dome covered with a mosaic image of Jesus.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased now online at bit.ly/3E0YkPV with a $2 fee per ticket. Download and print your ticket or save it on your phone. Seating is limited. Order your tickets soon as a sellout is expected. The church is located at 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Open seating. Free parking.

The Masters of Harmony chorus is one of the premier men’s a cappella groups in America. As a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, they regularly compete with more than 800 choruses from the United States, Canada, and several foreign countries. Besides cyclical competition at divisional, district and international contests, the chorus performs at barbershop shows, commercial bookings, community concerts, and other special events such as the International A Cappella Festival in Saint Petersburg, Russia and the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu.

The Masters of Harmony welcomes men from all walks of life who enjoy singing at a high level. If you’re one of those men, they would love to have you join them Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at La Mirada Methodist Church, 15700 Rosecrans Ave., La Mirada. They have recorded eight albums. All are available at www.mastersofharmony.org or after this performance.

Pacific Coast Harmony is a popular mixed barbershop chorus based in La Jolla composed of talented men and women from Southern California. Anyone who loves singing harmony is welcome to visit their rehearsals. They meet Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Find them online at www.pacificcoastharmony.org.