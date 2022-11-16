La Costa Canyon Theatre Company to present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice

The La Costa Canyon Theatre Company will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice, based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, is a full-length romantic comedy adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. This playful adaptation gives the story we know and love an unconventional updating. In Regency England, love is a serious game, and the Bennet sisters are playing for keeps. But when marriage is a must for women, how will they be able to tell if they’ve won? This clever comedy offers a decidedly progressive take on the trials of Lizzy (Catalina Zelles), Mr. Darcy (Justin Lee), and the whole Bennet clan, with a few dance breaks thrown in for good measure. Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice is a delightful, zany, energetic take on the classic tale full of laughter, madcap characters, and heartfelt fun. Directed by award-winning LCC Theatre director Brad Golden, this theatre-in-the-round experience will be a must see for all Pride and Prejudice fans.

Audience members can pre-purchase their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door, it is expected that many performances to sell out.

Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.