Nov. 18: Local and regional events

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, and the Electra bike valet along this award-winning main street.

Due to popularity, the Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage. Several bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage as well as the Hansen’s Community Stage.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, Pacific View Elementary (600 3rd St) and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St).

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.

30th annual The Red Nose Run

The 30th annual The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, on Del Mar Beach.

The schedule is as follows:

Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center (1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar)

—11 a.m.: Volunteer check-in

—11:15 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.: Onsite registration, participant check-in, event partner expo

Del Mar Beach, 17th Street Lifeguard Tower

—12:30 p.m.: Course announcements, National Anthem, warm-up, and Santa’s arrival

—12:45 p.m.: Race start

As soon as you cross the finish line: Post-race party

Run, walk or watch! Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the esteemed Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Managed 100% by a dedicated volunteer team, the event benefits two San Diego based nonprofits: Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.

Register now and find more information at therednoserun.com.

San Dieguito Art Guild 11th annual Holiday Bazaar

San Dieguito Art Guild presents its 11th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour), Encinitas. The San Dieguito Art Guild is a 200-member all-volunteer nonprofit organization that operates the Off Track Gallery located in the Lumberyard Shopping Center in Encinitas.

Come enjoy yummy treats, a silent auction, and art for sale by artists — paintings, jewelry, photography, fused glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, gourd art, cards, prints, journals, holiday napkins, table runners, wall hangings, sunglasses cases, and more.

Admission to the Bazaar is free and there is ample free parking. For more information go to SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, call 760-942-3636, or contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com.

Encinitas Historical Society Walking Tour Nov. 19

The Encinitas Historical Society recently announced that its next free guided outdoor Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas.

Please join the tour at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The walking tour runs from 10 a.m. – noon. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are always welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.

Encinitas Art Night Nov. 19

Art Night Encinitas takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at various Encinitas civic and local art galleries with live music and refreshments at several locations. The bimonthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public a chance to meet artists and learn about the creative process. Free to the public. For more information, visit encinitasca.gov/Residents/Cultural-Arts/ArtNight

North Coast Women’s Connection to hold ‘Jingle Bell Luncheon’

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection Jingle Bell Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The guest speaker will be Julienne Chene, award-winning TV news anchor, reporter, and radio talk show host. Her topic will be “The Perfect Life”. Program: Del Mar Floral & Gifts — “Holiday Floral Design.” Invite your friends and join the event for an uplifting holiday celebration of joy, goodness, cheer and new friends. For questions, call Beverly Pruitt at 858-755-6224. Register at: https://conta.cc/3hw0sYt

Rady Children’s Ice Rink

The holiday season is here, and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, one of the national leaders in pediatric health care, is celebrating with Light the Way, its annual fundraising campaign that supports San Diego kids spending their holidays at the hospital.

“Light the Way ensures that children on the mend have a holiday season to look forward to, presents on holidays, milestones throughout the season, festive holiday decorations, and support for parents,” said Alexandra Loker, vice president of philanthropy at Rady Children’s, in a news release. “We are thrilled to kick off the season with the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station.”

The Rady Children’s Ice Rink, now in its 26th season, is located in the Central Promenade at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. It opened on Nov. 17 and runs until Jan. 8, 2023. Last season, more than 47,000 visitors laced up their skates and helped raise funds for the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Thanks to community support and local sponsors, more than $2 million has been raised from the Ice Rink in the past 25 years. The rink is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day).

“Philanthropic support allows us to bring joy and light to kids in our community in a way that’s unique to San Diego,” said Stephen Jennings, senior vice president and chief external affairs officer, and executive director of Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation, in the news release. “We are a non-profit organization that relies on donations to support our mission. With your help, we’re going above and beyond during the holidays to make the season magical for children at Rady Children’s.”

Other Light the Way events include the iHeart Rady Children’s Giveathon. For two days, on Dec. 7 and 8, on eight iHeartRadio stations, current and former patients and their families will share their stories live on air and listeners will be able to donate to help the hospital continue its mission of hope and healing. On Dec. 14, it’s the annual Light the Way parade on Rady Children’s main campus, put on for the hundreds of sick or injured children who are spending the holidays in the hospital. City of San Diego lifeguards, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel, parade their vehicles around the hospital while patients and their families shine flashlights from their hospital room windows.

You can also help by making a monetary donation to Rady’s Holiday Book and Toy Store, a place where parents can pick out gifts for their child at no cost to them on Dec. 20. Find all the details on Rady Children’s holiday events and giving options, including year-end giving, at www.radyfoundation.org

