The Encinitas Historical Society has partnered with the Rotary Club of Encinitas and Ting.com, the local internet provider, in announcing the 28th Annual Lighting of the Encinitas Heritage Tree. This will be held at Moonlight Beach on Friday, Dec. 2, commencing at 4 p.m. The family-friendly musical event will be held in the upper parking lot at the corner of 4th and C Streets. The 90’ tall tree, a Norfolk Island Pine planted in 1952 by the Danforth brothers, Peter and John, was designated an official Heritage Tree by the City of Encinitas in 2011.

This year the Heritage Tree Lighting music program will feature a medley of Christmas carols by The El Camino Creek Elementary School Choir and the San Diego North Coast Singers. The choirs will be supported by the local band, Free Verse, who will also perform select “sing-along” Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making a special trip from the North Pole to meet and greet children of all ages. The “flipping of the switch” at around 6 p.m., will signify the commencement of the holiday season, just one day before the city’s Annual Holiday Parade.

The Encinitas Historical Society and the Rotary Club of Encinitas are assuring the Heritage Tree lighting program will thrive for generations to come. The two organizations received additional support from Ting.com to help cover the cost. Encinitas is the fourth market in the growing number of “Ting Towns” in California. Food and drink will be provided by Epic Eatz, a local catering company.