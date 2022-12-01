15th Annual Kringle Mingle set for Dec. 4 in Cardiff

Start this holiday season with friends and family, Santa, and Cardiff 101 at the 15th Annual Kringle Mingle. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007.

Enjoy a festive afternoon at this free event hosted by Cardiff 101 and with the support of generous local businesses: BEAM Orthodontics, Ting, and Camera Camper.

Some of the vendors lining the streets are Emmy Lou Jewelry, Chilly Child, Sea of Seven, Jules Grey Jewels, Encinitas Potters Guild, Dugre Designs, Soul Spark Candles, Creme Brulee Collection, Pupologie, The Violin Shop, Cardiff Living/Strght, BCycle, Elaun Apparel, Ting, BeamOrthodontist, The Kook Run, Eye Innovations Cardiff101 and more.

There will be free photos with Santa in his vintage CameraCamper sleigh from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Activities include children’s crafts, holiday treats, and live music performed by local musicians.

For more information, visit cardiff101.com