David Spitzfaden Trio plays 1st Street Bar on Dec. 23

The David Spitzfaden Trio will play Encinitas’ 1st Street Bar on Friday, Dec. 23 from 7-9:45 p.m.

Spitzfaden, a 2019 Mission Vista High School grad, now attends the Los Angeles College of Music and was recently featured on Lizzo’s new holiday hit “Someday at Christmas.” When his Los Angeles College of Music teacher Jameel “Jproof” Roberts asked him last summer to play guitar on a holiday record he was working on with Lizzo, Spitzfaden’s immediate response was “Uh, yeah! I’ll be there!”

The Oceanside native is a blues-rock boy at heart, but that does not stop him from writing and performing in just about every genre. He currently plays gigs with his Power Trio all over San Diego County, playing a range of original tunes and covers. He also played guitar in the Casey Hensley Band which recently went on a European Tour throughout Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

1st Street Bar is located at 666 South Coast Highway 101. For more information visit davidspitzfaden.com