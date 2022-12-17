Looking for a Christmas services in North County? Celebrations are indoors, outdoors and online

Faith communities throughout North County are celebrating Christmas with a variety of services in churches, outdoors and online, often with candle light and Nativity scenes. Check church websites for updates. Here is a sampling of services:

CARLSBAD

Redeemer by the Sea: Traditional service with candlelight at 3 p.m and a contemporary service with candlelight at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church, 6600 Black Rail Road. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, is a traditional carol service at 8:30 a.m. Livestream and recorded links are at redeemerbythesea.org/online-worship.

Christ Presbyterian Church: Christmas Eve Candlelight worship services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 with lessons and carols at the church, 7807 Centella St. Child care for infants and toddlers is offered at the 5 p.m. service. Christmas Day Worship, a casual service with carols and a story, at 10:45 a.m. Visit christ-pres.church.

St. Michael’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church: Christmas Eve Pageant and Family Mass from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd. The Christmas Eve Solemn High Mass starts with music prelude at 10:30 p.m. and Mass at 11 p.m. Christmas Day Mass is from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 25. All services have indoor and outdoor seating. Visit stmichaelsbythesea.org or call (760) 729-8901.

Daybreak Church: Christmas experience with candle-lighting services are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church, 6515 Ambrosia Lane. There will also be an outdoor area to watch the service. Visit daybreakchurch.org.

CARMEL VALLEY

Saddleback Church San Diego: Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road. Christmas service at 11 a.m. Dec. 25 at Canyon Crest Academy. Visit saddleback.com.

DEL MAR

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church: Christmas Eve services are at 4 p.m. (a kid-friendly family service) and 7 p.m. Dec. 24, both inside the church, 334 14th St. Christmas Day service is indoors at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. The annual Christmas pageant is at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and a Blue Christmas service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. On Jan. 1, there will be a Feast of the Holy Name, with Lessons and Carols, at 10 a.m. Services can also be accessed through the Facebook and YouTube links at stpetersdelmar.net.

ENCINITAS

Seacoast Community Church: Outdoor Christmas Eve service at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 with candle lighting, Christmas songs and Christmas message at 1050 Regal Road. Hot chocolate will be served in the plaza and crafts for kids will be offered. Visit seacoast-church.org.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church: Candlelit Christmas Eve Services at 10 a.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 925 Balour Drive. Children’s Christmas Eve Service with The Music Man (Chris Matthew) at 4:30 p.m. Outdoor seating with a screen is available as well as livestream. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. in the church. Visit blcenc.org.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church: Nativity Pageant at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, a Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and a 9:30 a.m. worship service Christmas Day. Visit standrewsepiscopal.org.

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living: Seaside’s 32nd annual Candlelight Service is 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at 1613 Lake Drive. A family-friendly holiday service is 11 a.m. Dec. 25. Visit seasidecenter.org.

ESCONDIDO

The Church of the Resurrection: Daily Mass at 8:30 a.m. (in English), Family Mass at 5 p.m. (in English), Christmas Music Presentation/Musica de Navidad at 8:30 p.m., Solemn Mass at 9 p.m. (in English) and Midnight Mass Nochebuena at 11 p.m. (Spanish) Dec. 24 at 1445 Conway Drive. Christmas Day Mass is at 8 a.m., Community Mass/Misa Comunitaria at 10 a.m., Misa/Mass at noon Dec. 25. There is no 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Visit resurrectionchurch.org.

First Congregational Church of Escondido: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at 1800 N. Broadway and Christmas Day “Coffee & Carols” service at 10 a.m. Visit fcceonline.org.

Emmanuel Faith Community Church: Christmas Eve services at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 (in Spanish) in the Worship Center at the church, 639 E. 17th Ave., and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the Worship Center. Child care for children through kindergarten is available at the 3 p.m. service. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the Worship Center. Call (760) 745-2541 or visit efcc.org/christmas.

First United Methodist Church of Escondido: Christmas Eve Family Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary with vocal and bell choirs and carols and traditional service at 10 p.m. Dec. 24 with Wellspring Ensemble, carols and communion at the church, 341 S. Kalmia St. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. at partner church San Marcos United Methodist Church, 800 W. Mission Road. Visit fumcescondido.org.

NORTH COUNTY

Rock Church: Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at the San Marcos campus, 1370 W. San Marcos Blvd. Christmas Day services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. online. For information on campuses across the county, visit sdrock.com/events/22582.

Community Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve services at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and a Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25 at the church’s Escondido campus, 3575 E. Valley Parkway. The San Marcos campus will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and a Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m., 340 Rancheros Drive, Suite 160, San Marcos. Also, a Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church’s Escondido campus with choir, bells and orchestra. Visit clcfamily.org.

North Coast Church: Christmas Eve’s Eve Services at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Ramona campus. Christmas Eve morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at the San Marcos/Escondido and Fallbrook campuses; 10 a.m. at the Rancho Bernardo campus. Christmas Eve services are at 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the San Marcos/Escondido campus, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (outdoors), 7 p.m. (one outdoors and one in Spanish) at the Vista campus; 5:30 p.m. (outdoors) at the Carlsbad campus; and 6:30 p.m. at the Pauma Valley campus. Online service Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Visit northcoastchurch.com/christmas.

OCEANSIDE

Grace North County: Christmas Eve candlelight services are at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real. Child care will be available up to age 5. A special Christmas family service is at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 and children are welcome to come in their Christmas pajamas. Call (760) 433-9922 or visit gracesd.tv.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church: Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (in English and Vietnamese) and Christmas pageant (in Vietnamese) 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass is at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 p.m. (in English) and 1 p.m. (in Vietnamese) Dec. 25. The church is at 1450 S. Melrose Drive. Visit stmoside.org.

North Coast United Methodist Church: A Longest Night service is at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 and Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 6 p.m., Dec. 24 in the sanctuary, 1501 Kelly St. A Christmas service is at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at northcoastumc.org.

RANCHO BERNARDO

Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church: Christmas Eve family service is at noon Dec. 24 with live animals and playland from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church campus, 17010 Pomerado Road. A contemporary Christmas Eve Service is at 4 p.m. and traditional service is at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. A “Come as you are” Christmas service is at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Visit rbcommunity.org.

RANCHO SANTA FE

Village Church: Four Christmas Eve services: family worship service at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, traditional worship at 4 p.m. with livestreaming, 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. with Communion at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Child care is available at the 4 and 6 p.m. services. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 with livestream available. Visit villagechurch.org.

Horizon Christian Fellowship: Christmas Eve worship services on Dec 24 at 6365 El Apajo Road are at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and an 11 p.m Candlelight service. “Snow” is in the forecast after each service. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. with special musical guest Dennis Agajanian. The church will be handing out a free gift to all who attend. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Visit horizon.org.

SAN MARCOS

Crossroads Christian Reformed Church: Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25 at the church, 2406 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road. Visit crossroadscrc.com.

SOLANA BEACH

Calvary Lutheran Church: Two Christmas Eve services: a family service at 4 p.m. and candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 in the church, 424 Via de la Valle. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Visit calvarylutheranchurch.org.

St. James and St. Leo Catholic Community: Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 in St. James Church, 625 S. Nardo Ave., and Mass at the same time (4 p.m.) in the church’s Parish Hall, 7 p.m. in St. James Church, 8 p.m. in Spanish at St. Leo Mission, 936 Genevieve St., and 10 p.m. at St. James Church. Christmas Day Mass is at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 25 at St. James and 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo Mission. Visit stjamesandleo.org.

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church: Christmas Eve services with indoor and outdoor seating are at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at 120 Stevens Ave. Services will be livestreamed at solanabeach.church.

No services on Christmas Day.

VALLEY CENTER

Valley Center Community Church: Christmas Eve services are at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 with carols, candle lighting and a brief message in the new worship center, 29022 Cole Grade Road and livestreamed. Christmas day service is 10:45am. Visit vccc.org.

VISTA

United Methodist Church of Vista: Christmas Eve services are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 with carols and candle lighting at 490 S. Melrose Drive. Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. online. A Christmas concert is at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 with carols, praise band, choir, hand bells and orchestra. Visit umcvista.org.

To add a service to this calendar, email northcounty@sduniontribune.com.