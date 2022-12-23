Notre Dame a capella group The Undertones to perform free concert in Encinitas

The City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will host the University of Notre Dame Undertones in concert on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Encinitas Library. The concert is free and doors open at 6:30 p.m. for first come, first to be seated availability.

The Undertones are a 12-member all-male a cappella group founded in 1996. Originally formed out of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club, they continue to draw their members exclusively from the now-107-year-old ensemble, among the nation’s oldest collegiate a cappella ensembles. The Undertones perform innovative, original arrangements of music ranging from classic rock to ‘90s favorites to contemporary hits. They have produced several albums and tour nationally each year from their home base in northwest Indiana.

Seating after the concert begins is at the discretion of city staff. Once room capacity is reached, no further admittance will be allowed. For additional concert information visit Encinitas.tix.com. The library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

