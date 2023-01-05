Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Yiddishland California presents “Learn Yiddish through Songs with Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Learn Yiddish history behind various theater songs, folk songs, tavern songs, lullabies and more. $30 per class or $150 for 6 classes. bit.ly/yiddishsongsJan

• The Pen to Paper writing class resumes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Families & children

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan, 8, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Tagalog. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents a preview of its “Essential Meditation Series” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, online and in person at a private location in La Jolla. Erhard Vogel will lead the discussion and meditation. Free; donations will be accepted. Call Mollie at (858) 337-7963 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org to reserve a spot and receive the address.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 Thursdays, at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Art & culture

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents its “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open late; food and entertainment are also offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library and San Diego New Music present the 15th annual “ SoundOn Festival ” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 5-7, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performances will feature cutting-edge contemporary music from around the world. $30 general admission, $25 for Athenaeum members. sandiegonewmusic.com

Le Salon de Musiques presents “Winter Journey” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in La Jolla. (Le Salon de Musiques)

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Winter Journey” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will be performed by baritone Matthew Worth and pianist Francois Chouchan. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a staff art showcase through Sunday, Jan. 8, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit of 30 works by 26 MCASD staff members in the museum’s Axline Court is the first such showcase for public view. Free. mcasd.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Douglas Brinkley at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Brinkley will discuss and sign his new book “Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening.” Free; $40 for book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/brinkley-2023

• Adventures by the Book presents “Harder to Breathe” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, online. Ryan Dusick, founding drummer of the band Maroon 5, will discuss his new book “Harder to Breathe: A Memoir of Making Maroon 5, Losing It All, and Finding Recovery.” Free. bit.ly/ABBDusick

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Eva Struble: Midden” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibition of new works by San Diego artist Eva Struble features dreamlike landscapes rendered in strange hues, multiple textures and painting styles. Exhibition will run through Saturday, March 4. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “In Monochrome” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition featuring new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman will run through Saturday, Feb. 11. rbstevensongallery.com

• Stanford University a cappella groups Mendicants and Counterpoint will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. A reception is included with the performance. $20. Contact Ron Ball at (760) 685-2185 or ronball@stanfordalumni.org for more information.

• UC San Diego’s Visual Arts Department presents a remote guest lecture with Jennifer González at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, online. González is a professor at UC Santa Cruz and a faculty member of the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program, New York who writes about contemporary installation, digital and activist art. Free. bit.ly/ucsdJG

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures differentiated by the negative space in each piece. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features paper theater replicas , posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

Dana Levine is among those artists with works in La Jolla Art Association’s “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” through Friday, Jan. 27, in La Jolla. (La Jolla Art Association)

• La Jolla Art Association presents “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” through Friday, Jan. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “ Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you'd like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week's edition.