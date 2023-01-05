The Kook Run cruises the 101 on Feb. 12

The Kook Run is back in Encinitas on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kick off Super Bowl Sunday by racing an out-and-back 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in epic views of the Pacific Ocean and, of course, the Cardiff Kook.

The race festivities begin under the iconic Encinitas sign in downtown Encinitas. Participants can take part in the famous Kook costume contest— cash and prizes are available in the categories of Individual Kook Costume, Group Costume Contest and Biggest Football Fan.

Runner Mary Diaz at last year’s Kook Run. (Jon Clark)

The event also features a pro and elite 10K race where world-class runners and local elites will be competing for a $3,000 prize purse.

A post-race finish line festival will be held in Moonlight Plaza with live music, beer garden, breakfast tacos, local vendors, games and activities.

As part of the event, the Junior Kook Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Encinitas Ecke YMCA. Kids ages 3-12 can run distances that start at 400 yards and go up to one mile. Following the final event, Junior Kooks can celebrate at a post-race concert by Bach to Rock.

This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries include the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street. To register visit thekookrun.com