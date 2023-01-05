Jan. 5: Upcoming local and regional events

Guest speaker to present ‘Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden’ at Del Mar Garden Club event, all welcome to attend

The Del Mar Garden Club welcomes all to its complimentary Community Outreach program Jan. 23, 10 a.m. at the Del Mar City Hall, “Encouraging Native and Exotic Plants to Get Along in the Garden.” Learn how to successfully incorporate native plants into low water landscapes including plants of mixed origin. This eclectic approach to Southern California gardens is in great demand. The program speaker, Tony Gurnoe, is president and lead arborist of Treehugger Care & Consulting and a senior biologist at San Diego Botanical Services.

Prior to forming his own company, Gurnoe spent a decade helping elevate the horticulture and plant conservation programs at the San Diego Botanic Garden, initially as director of horticulture and subsequently as the director of conservation horticulture. Gurnoe’s horticultural background emphasizes conservation of California’s native plants, cycads, and threatened subtropical, Mediterranean, and desert species. He has cultivated thousands of species, including many of the world’s rarest plants, and has completed botanical field research and conservation seed collections throughout not only San Diego County but across seven southwestern states and into Baja California.

Address for the presentation is: 1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Guest speaker to share a variety of astronomy insights at Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society event, all welcome to attend

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will present an astronomical adventure with Douglas Leonard, associate professor of astronomy at San Diego State University. He will explain topics such as the expanding universe, exploding stars, neutron stars and black holes. His presentation will be in easily understood language and will include amazing photographs of the universe.

Leonard received his B.A. in astronomy and astrophysics from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.S. and Ph. D. from the University of California, Berkeley. A passionate science educator, he has more than 100 articles in technical literature and has worked on several BBC/Horizon and Science Channel videos on black holes, cosmology, and the death of stars.

He will talk about one famous star that has been on astronomers’ death watch for some time. Supergiant Betelgeuse, the 10th brightest star in the night sky, endured a massive explosion in 2019 and more are expected. The ten million-year-old supergiant is expected to become a supernova in the not-too-distant future.

Join the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Sociaty at 5:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach on Jan. 13 to learn all about it. Bring your curiosity and your questions.

Community Concerts of RSF announces change of venue

After 15 years of concerts held at Fellowship Hall, campus of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe is changing venues. Circumstances have required that beginning Jan. 13, with “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute”, concerts will now be held at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Times will be the same, 7 p.m. concert time and starting with the usual fun social gathering at 6:15 p.m. Light supper selections will be available again as has been the custom until the last couple of years. Northern Trust is still sponsoring the wines for guests to enjoy along with a delicious assortment of light foods, both during social hour and intermission.

Remaining concerts of the season are: Atlantic City Boys in February and Divas3 in April – both totally fun and excellent talent. Short video clips are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased on the website with credit card or by mail with credit card or check to: POB 2781, RSF 92067. Single tickets are $75/ticket as usual. All three remaining concerts can be purchased at a mini-series price of $202.

Questions? Email info@ccrsf.org.

Old School Singles Mixer Jan. 12 at Morgan Run

Celebrate a new year and new beginnings at an Old School Singles Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Morgan Run Club & Resort. Single adults ages 40+ are invited to enjoy live music, light bites and drinks while mingling. Guest speaker Richard Phelps will discuss his book “Train Wreck” Love and Deceit among the Southern California Elite” and provide some humor and insights on the current dating scene in North County. Tickets are $50 and include one drink ticket and passed hors-d’oeuvres. RSVP at. bit.ly/3iJP4bK. For questions email Haley.Leahy@invitedclubs.com

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold bird walk and ‘The Winter Migration’ discussion

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a bird walk and discussion titled “ The Winter Migration” on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Docent Mike Gollong will discuss the variety of species of birds from the north that make the lagoon their home from November to April each year. This event is free and good for ages 12 and older. Bring your binoculars or borrow from the Nature Center. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

The Escondido Arts Partnership will hold the 13th annual presentation of “WOOD, A Furniture Show”.

(Katie Werner of the Escondido Arts Partnership)

13th annual presentation of ‘WOOD, A Furniture Show’

The Escondido Arts Partnership recently announced the 13th annual presentation of “WOOD, A Furniture Show,” hosted by Brian Murphy of Murphy’s Fine Woodworking. This exhibition, which will be held Jan. 13 - Feb. 24, will feature a gathering of some of the very best furniture makers in Southern California showing their work at the Escondido Municipal Gallery. Handcrafted furniture will be exhibited in a variety of wood mediums and techniques, including innovative contemporary, traditional and whimsical art furniture, as well as detailed veneering and marquetry works. This exhibition is presented in association with the San Diego Fine Woodworking Association.

Escondido Municipal Gallery is located at 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, CA 92025. Visit www.escondidoarts.org and call 760-480-4101 for more information.

Enjoy a car-free Coast Highway at Cyclovia Encinitas

Cyclovia Encinitas returns on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the event, presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra, South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

In addition to the shops and eateries located along the open street, the event will include a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths, and more. It’s a great opportunity to break out the bikes, boards, and scooters to see downtown at a different pace.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the city’s Environmental Commission and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan. For more information visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia

Horizon Church to host ‘The Chosen’ producer Dallas Jenkins at Men’s Breakfast

Join Horizon Church on Jan. 14, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., for a Men’s Breakfast with special guest speaker Dallas Jenkins, the creator, director and co-writer of “The Chosen” TV series. This is a free event with breakfast offered by donation. Horizon Church is located at 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Jenkins will also be speaking at all three of Horizon’s weekend services, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan 15 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Visit bit.ly/3BYphDt to register and for more information. Visit The Chosen website at bit.ly/3joUzNl

El Camino Quilt Guild’s next meeting features speaker Jan Krentz: ‘The Great Star Review’

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at its new location, El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, 92056. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Meetings & Workshops page. Guest fee $10.

Jan Krentz (jankrentz.com) is the meeting’s speaker -- “The Great Star Review”. A historic look at the traditional 8-point star designs, ranging from Lone Stars, Hunter Stars, and the new Diamond Quilts. Krentz is a nationally- recognized quilt instructor, author and designer. Winner of the 1998 Teacher of the Year award, Krentz’s motivating workshops are packed with practical tips, techniques and methods to ensure success. Krentz’s “Love That Lone Star” workshop is Jan 11.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

‘Blues in the Night’ at North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present “Blues in the Night” Jan. 11-Feb. 5. According to the legendary Billie Holliday, “Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread.” With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling Blues in the Night, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive. Among the offerings are such favorites as “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” and “Wasted Life Blues.”

This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Scripps Ranch Theatre to present ‘Lucky Stiff’, a musical

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues its 43rd season with its musical production of “Lucky Stiff” by Ahrens and Flaherty, running at its theatre on the campus of Alliant International University and directed by San Diego veteran director Kathy Brombacher. Lucky Stiff is a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company. It previews at Scripps Ranch Theatre on Friday, Jan. 27, opens Saturday, Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 19. Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. The show then runs at Oceanside Theatre Company from March 3-19.

This little musical theatre wonder has comedy, mystery, romance and a trip to Monte Carlo wrapped up with a splendid musical theatre score written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, authors of “Anastasia”, “Ragtime The Musical” and “Once on his Island”.

To reserve seats for Lucky Stiff contact Patron Services Manager Dani DeCarlo at the box office at (858) 395-0573 or online at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org

Soroptimists holding virtual walk this month

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland are holding their third annual “30Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser. The walkathon began Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 30. Proceeds will support the club’s efforts to help women and children who have been trafficked. Participants can register at bit.ly/3AYKYmi.

