Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents Mia McCarville at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. McCarville, owner of Cedros Gardens in Solana Beach, will discuss successful care of houseplants. Free.

• The UC San Diego International Institute, UCSD’s 21st Century China Center and others present “Book Talk: Political Censorship in British Hong Kong: Freedom of Expression and the Law (1842-1997)” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, online. Author Michael Ng will discuss his most recent book with Kwai Ng of UCSD. Free. globalhks-uc.org/book-talk

• Scripps Research presents “Understanding Biological Factories to Fuel Drug Discovery” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, online. Scripps Research professor Jamie Williamson will unveil his research on molecular engineering and new drug targets for bacterial infections and cancer. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• Yiddishland California presents “Learn Yiddish through Songs with Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Participants can learn Yiddish history behind various songs, lullabies and more. $30 per class or $150 for six classes. bit.ly/yiddishsongsJan

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art Class with Mel” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. Professional artist Mel Clarkston will lead the class for all ages and skill levels. Free. Registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to Be a Park Ranger?” at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 7555 Draper Ave. Ranger Sonja Nystuen will read a story, talk about her job, take questions and present specimens she encounters as she patrols La Jolla’s coast. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents a preview of its “Essential Meditation Series” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, online and in person in La Jolla. Meditation teacher Erhard Vogel will lead the discussion and meditation. Free; donations will be accepted. To reserve a spot and receive the address, call Mollie at (858) 337-7963 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org.

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through February at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Eva Struble: Midden” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibition of new works by San Diego artist Struble features dreamlike landscapes rendered in strange hues, multiple textures and painting styles and will run through Saturday, March 4. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Shabes in Anatevke with Cast Members of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at a La Jolla residence and online. Performers Lisa Fishman and Yael Chanukov will share songs and stories from behind the scenes of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Translation of the Yiddish lyrics will be provided. The address is available upon registration. Nosh (snacks) and an open bar are included. $40. bit.ly/YCFiddler

Judith Foosaner’s “Backstory” is included in R.B. Stevenson Gallery’s exhibit “In Monochrome” in La Jolla. The exhibit also features works by Mark Perlman. (Erubiel Ramos)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “In Monochrome” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition featuring new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman will run through Saturday, Feb. 11. rbstevensongallery.com

• Stanford University a cappella groups Mendicants and Counterpoint will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. A reception is included with the performance. $20. Contact Ron Ball at (760) 685-2185 or ronball@stanfordalumni.org.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Igor Stravinsky: The Complete Works for Violin & Piano” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent will perform. $5 for Athenaeum members; $50 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• UC San Diego’s Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Jennifer González at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, online. González is a professor at UC Santa Cruz and a faculty member of the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program in New York who writes about contemporary installation, digital and activist art. Free. bit.ly/ucsdJG

BFree Studio will present “Blue Sky: Paintings” beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, in La Jolla. (BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents “Blue Sky: Paintings” beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition by Cecilia Wong Kaiser runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Joyce DiDonato: Eden” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7600 Fay Ave. Executive producer and mezzo-soprano DiDonato will perform with Il Pomo d’Oro orchestra and conductor Zefira Valova. $94 and up. theconrad.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Matt Witten at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Witten will discuss and sign his new book, “Killer Story,” in conversation with local author Matt Coyle. Free, or $27.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/witten-2023

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents Ars Lyrica Houston at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Grammy-nominated American ensemble will perform works from 17th- and 18th-century colonial and Latin American cultures. $10-$50. sdems.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” through Friday, Jan. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents “An Extra Virgin Olive Oil Virtual Tasting with Cobram Estate” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Jessica Siegel and Leonardo Ravetti will lead the event. An olive oil tasting kit is included and can be picked up from Gelson’s markets at 730 Turquoise St. in Pacific Beach, 2707 Via de la Valle in Del Mar and 7660 El Camino Real in Carlsbad. $24.99. bit.ly/GelsonsJan19

• Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters presents its next Chef’s Table at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Executive chef Marty Ray and resident advanced sommelier Evan Vallee will lead the six-course wine-pairing dinner with a Mediterranean/Italian theme. $165. bit.ly/ChefsTableJan

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆