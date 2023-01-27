Art call for Surfing Madonna art and poetry exhibit

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project will present “Ocean/Earth/Air” a juried regional show about the beautiful, fragile and fascinating world. One-hundred artists from across California will be selected to showcase their work on the environmental theme during the month of April 2023 with the reception on Sunday, April 23 of Earth Day weekend. Artists and poets will be awarded with cash prizes for their exceptional work.

The show will host all mediums of wall art, including painting, fabric, collage, assemblage and photography. The show will be juried by Cathy Carey, Cheryl Ehlers and Danny Salzhandler. There will be art and poetry awards, and poetry readings at the reception on Sunday April 23. The reception, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., will feature the locally-renown Mission Hills high school band “The Preservationists” fresh from their concert in Japan.

Artists may enter up to three entries for $30. All work must be original, No giclees. No size limit. Submissions accepted until Sunday, March 12. Notifications will be sent on Saturday, March 18. Art work needs to be delivered to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For all details visit: www.surfingmadonna.org/artshow