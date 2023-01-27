Jeni’s Carlsbad celebrates Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will host its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with a new flavor drop, freebies and giveaways at the scoop shop in The Beacon La Costa Carlsbad on Saturday, Feb. 4. The party takes from 9 a.m. to noon.

For the celebration, Jeni’s favorite breakfast flavor and last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, will to shops in scoops and pints. The ice cream features fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams.

The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line will receive an “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” mug. Fans are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m. and to sign up for rewards on Jenis.com. A limited number of mugs will also be available for purchase.

Ten lucky customers who show up in their pajamas will win a year of Pint Club, Jenis ice cream subscription of four pints of ice cream delivered every month). To enter the giveaway, just take a photo at a scoop shop on the morning of Feb. 4, post and tag @jenisicecreams, and use the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast

Jeni’s will have kids activities, including balloons and game pages for kids to color and a curated menu of breakfast pairings.

Jeni’s is located at 7740 El Camino Real.

