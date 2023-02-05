Encinitas Senior Expo to share resources, ideas to help embrace retirement

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The free event is presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of Encinitas.

“We are thrilled to bring this informational event to the community, as San Diego’s older adult population is one of the most rapidly growing demographics in the county,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in a news release. “The San Diego Association of Governments projects that by 2030, the population of people age 60 and older will grow from the 626,683 people estimated in 2020 to nearly 1 million people.”

Exhibitors will include healthcare providers, housing options, senior lifestyle businesses, fitness and wellness, government agencies, financial and tax services, insurance and more. Activities include opportunity drawings, refreshments and a breakfast hosted by the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team, a free community service for seniors having a difficult time with many common household repairs.

Parking and admission are complimentary, and attendees will receive a free Embracing Retirement commemorative bag. Sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor spots are still available. For more information go to encinitaschamber.com, email community@encinitaschamber.com or call (760) 753-6041. The Encinitas Community and Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.