Feb. 10: Local and regional events

The Creative Collective features new show by renowned artist Hugo Rivera

The Creative Collective presents works by renowned Laguna Beach-based artist Hugo Rivera, the latest show by the artist group that has become an exciting addition to San Diego’s art and gallery scene.

Rivera is a Mexican-born contemporary painter based in Laguna Beach who is known for his expressive use of color and works scaling from murals to paintings and prints. He marries classical techniques with modern interpretations, leading to a constant play of ideas, color, and texture.

Rivera describes his art work as “a fusion of his abstract world and the traditional methods in art instruction of the human figure where colors play with the rhythm of the forms and textures, creating interesting compositions.”

The artists’ reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a live raffle. The Collective hosts new shows monthly and openings the second Saturday of each month.

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014, and open Friday, Saturday, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment. To arrange for your private tour text Nicholas 858-205..4731

Visit www.sdcreativecollective.org for more information.

Third Saturday 2023 Historical Downtown Encinitas Walking Tour

The “Third Saturday 2023 Historical Downtown Encinitas Walking Tour” provided by the Encinitas Historical Society is an educational tour offered free to all on Saturday, Feb. 18. Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street. There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m.

The tour takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are always greatly appreciated.

Help support CCA at Destination Motown Gala

Join the Canyon Crest Academy community to support CCA and have a rockin’ good time at the Destination Motown Gala on March 4. This year’s gala will take place on campus and feature live entertainment by the dynamic R&B group Uptown.

The gala will feature a live auction at the event and an online auction that starts on Feb. 22 and is open to everyone. Consider donating to the online auction (internships, theater tickets, services, etc.). Each donation contributes to the CCA Foundation’s mission to “Enrich the Experience of Every Student, Every Day.”

To be a gala sponsor, buy opportunity tickets, attend the gala or donate auction items, go to ccagala.com.

San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy presents ‘Next to Nature Demo’ event

The San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy is holding a “Next to Nature Demo” event on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join the Next to Nature Demo to learn how to turn the grounds of your home into a sustainable landscape for life.

To register and for more information visit bit.ly/3Y7t7mY

The event will be held at San Diego Science Center, 3030 Bunker Hill Street San Diego, 92109. For more information also visit sdrvc.org.

Coastal Communities Concert Band’s 40th Anniversary Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, an award-winning symphonic band of more than 80 musicians who live throughout San Diego County, welcomes world-renowned trumpet soloist Jens Lindemann to its 40th Anniversary Concert on Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or call (760) 727-3741.

Third annual ‘World of Orchids’ showcase returning to San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, by SDBG’s highly-awarded Artist-in-Residence René van Rems, AIFD, who serves as creative director for the exhibit for the third year in a row. Admission to World of Orchids is included with the purchase of a one-day ticket or an annual membership, with tickets now available for purchase.

“There is no plant quite as alluring as the orchid,” said SDBG President and CEO Ari Novy, PhD, in a news release. “We are thrilled to present our third annual world-class orchid exhibition. For each week of the show, famed floral artist René Van Rems will design a new display that will delight our visitors with the unique sights, smells and magic of orchids.”

The floral designs will feature impressive orchid specimens, locally bred hybrids, and rare species plants displayed in unique and unexpected ways. In addition to the many orchids that typically grow in the Garden’s Conservatory, displays will include plants on loan from private growers belonging to two local groups, the San Diego County Orchid Society (SDCOS) and the Palomar Orchid Society, as well as orchids and materials from local businesses. On select days during the exhibition, vendors will offer unusual and unique orchids and merchandise for sale.

SDBG is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Members of SDBG and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission. Non-member admissions range from $10 to $18. Reservations are required. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the vendor booths and the rest of the Garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information and to reserve an entrance date and time, visit sdbg.org/world-of-orchids/

Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego in Encinitas to launch ‘C you Saturday!’

Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego (ICA San Diego) in Encinitas recently announced “C You Saturday!” starting March 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “C You Saturday!” is a monthly celebration where the community can gather and grow; chill out or be challenged. They provide a space for enjoyment, exchange, and open dialogue. There is something for everyone—family-friendly activities, artist conversations, as well as music and refreshments.

ICA San Diego is an organization that seeks to bring together contemporary art, education, and community by presenting exhibitions and programs for everyone. “We are thrilled to bring art to the community through our ongoing C You Saturday! events. This is an incredible way to bring creative thinking and activities for the whole family together through fun and innovative programs,” said Andrew Utt, executive director, in a news release.

On March 18, C you Saturday! also celebrates Art Night Encinitas, conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to the civic art spaces and thriving visual art scene in Encinitas. In addition, ICA San Diego will be working with Art of Elan on a season of programming that is based on ICA’s Artist-in-Residence program. Each Artist-in-Residence will work closely with Art of Elan to develop experiences that are motivated by themes in the artists’ work. More information is coming soon.

ICA San Diego is currently working on the programming for C You Saturday! which will include music and art-making workshops, entertainment ranging from performances to artist talks, and gallery tours. All galleries and exhibitions will be open for viewing, and drinks and light bites will be available for purchase. Visit icasandiego.org for more information. Location: 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

Next El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 at its new location, El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, 92056. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Meetings & Workshops page. Guest fee $10.

The event speaker, Jean Impey, SewJean.com, is an ambassador for Hoffman Fabrics. She will present give us an insider look at the textile industry. Learn why people are now paying up to $14 a yard for fabric and so much more. Impey is a well-known speaker and teacher. Join the event as she shares her passion for quilting. Workshop is filled.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

North County Winds band to present ‘A Musical Bouquet’ concert

The 60-piece North County Winds (www.ncwinds.org) under the musical direction of Vince Hernandez performs “A Musical Bouquet” concert on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 424 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. Music of several genres will be performed including Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, the Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired Pineapple Poll ballet, ABBA, swing music, American folk, Gaelic, and Middle Eastern inspired pieces - something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the website at www.ncwinds.org.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold bird walk

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a bird walk on Feb. 18 titled “The Winter Migration” at 10 a.m. Docent Mike Gollong will lead the walk and discussion about the variety of species of birds from the north that make the lagoon their home from November to April each year, even a bald eagle recently spotted on the trail. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Bring binoculars or borrow from the Nature Center. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present “Watching Whales”

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Feb. 11 titled “Watching Whales” at 10 a.m. Dr. Dave Weller of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will share decades of research about the gray whales that are seen off the coast as they travel from Alaska to the Gulf of California where females give birth to their calves. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 10 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s Chamber Ensemble, directed by Peter Pupping, will perform a program titled “A Romantic Journey with Antonio Vivaldi and the Spanish Guitar” on Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas, California. Suggested donation $18 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first come first served basis.

The concert program includes music of Renaissance composer Michael Praetorius and Baroque composers George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann and three concertos by Antonio Vivaldi.

For more information, including the upcoming Feb. 17 concert, visit www.encinitasguitar

orchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Kook Run in Encinitas

The Kook Run will be held in Encinitas on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kick off Super Bowl Sunday by racing an out-and-back 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in epic views of the Pacific Ocean and, of course, the Cardiff Kook.

The race festivities begin under the iconic Encinitas sign in downtown Encinitas. Participants can take part in the famous Kook costume contest— cash and prizes are available in the categories of Individual Kook Costume, Group Costume Contest and Biggest Football Fan. A post-race finish line festival will be held in Moonlight Plaza with live music, beer garden, breakfast tacos, local vendors, games and activities.

This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries include the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street. To register visit thekookrun.com

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated next meeting to feature two guest speakers

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Feb. 15 at 9:15 a.m. Join the group for breakfast as participants gain new insight from two great speakers, Jordan Gascon, executive director of San Diego County Republican Party, and Jen Jacobs, vice chair of The Transparency Foundation, Emerging Leaders Program.

RSVP by Feb.13 at RSFRepublicanWomen@gmail.com

The event will be held at Morgan Run Club & Resort located at 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe.

Breakfast cost: $20

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

The 33rd Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival (SDIJFF) runs in-person from Feb. 15-26, and continues virtually from Feb. 27-March 3. The SDIJFF showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish films. Thirty-five feature films will be screened and there will be plenty of free in-person-only screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Film enthusiasts can attend in-person screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, while virtual film screenings are available on demand beginning on Feb. 27 and will remain available through March 3. Limited, free in-person screenings which will be held at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. The Underwriter-exclusive screening of “Remember This,” starring David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Lincoln, Nomadland), will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.lfjcc.org/film.

The 9th Annual CNPS San Diego Native Garden Tour to be held this spring

The California Native Plant Society San Diego chapter recently announced its 9th Annual Native Garden Tour on April 1 and 2. Join the event in exploring the biodiversity of San Diego’s urban greenspaces with over 30 private and public water wise landscapes bursting with color and wildlife. From small to large, formal to wild, all gardens are planted with 60% or more native plants. See why more people are landscaping with water-conserving native plants and enjoying the abundant wildlife visitors in their gardens. Be inspired to join the Habitat Revolution.

In addition to viewing the gardens, tour highlights include artists at select gardens and a San Elijo Lagoon habitat tour with Nature Collective. Joe DeWolf with San Diego Botanic Garden will be the expert guide on Cottonwood Creek restoration trail. Sikes Historic Adobe Farm offers art and nature activities for children and families.

The event will also showcase a native-landscaped Mediterranean botanic-style garden designed by Nan Sterman, KPBS TV host of “A Growing Passion.” And don’t miss the HOA park and a delightful elementary school–created habitat trail.

Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., gardens in San Marcos and Escondido will be open.

Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. gardens in Encinitas will be open.

See the gardens at your own pace on this two-day tour. Each ticket holder will receive a tour booklet mailed to their home in early March. The tour booklet will also be your “ticket” to access gardens on both days. There is free admission for children ages 17 and under.

General Admission: $35 from Feb 1 - March 27.

For tickets, go to cnpssd.org/native-garden-tour-2023

