AAUW to present ‘Your Financial Journey’, a special program for women, public invited

The American Association of University Women, Del Mar-Leucadia and Carlsbad-Oceanside-Vista branches invite the public to a special program for women, “Your Financial Journey,” featuring Sherifa El-Mofty, assistant vice president and senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. She will give a comprehensive overview of important considerations for women in their lifelong financial journey. This Zoom event will be Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to noon.

(Greg Merino of Greg Merino Photography, LLC)



Participants will learn financial strategies for all the stages of their life journey, from working years to retirement. El-Mofty will also share strategic team building techniques used in the Merrill Lynch Women’s Exchange to prepare and mentor female employees wanting to move up in their company and advance in their careers. A graduate of San Diego State University, El-Mofty has a global background working with the Merrill Lynch Wealth Management International Division and is co-president of the San Diego Chapter of the Merrill Lynch Women’s Exchange. Time will be available for questions.

Guests for the March 11 meeting must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org