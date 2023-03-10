Cardiff Library birthday celebration to feature half-price sale, raffle and more

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library invite book lovers of all ages to join the organization as it observes the Cardiff by the Sea Library’s 109th birthday on March 18 with a half-price “Book & Media Sale” in the book store and library community room from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Friends members are invited to arrive at 9 a.m.

They will be raffling an Amazon Kindle as well as a copy of The Cardiff Kook and His Magic Carpet Ride. And because this is a birthday celebration, there will be birthday treats. Come celebrate the charming library and the gift of reading. The library is located at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007. Visit friendscardifflibrary.org/events/