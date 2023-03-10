Encinitas Tech-y Tutors free event to help older adults

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission in partnership with the Encinitas Youth Commission has announced that they will be hosting a free Encinitas Tech-y Tutors event on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Encinitas Community & Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

This event is designed for older adults who need help learning how to get the most out of their phone, tablet, or laptop. For those feeling outsmarted by their smart device, they are encouraged to bring their charged device to the Encinitas Community & Senior Center on Saturday, March 11, for the Encinitas Tech-y Tutors event.

Older adults will receive free and friendly assistance from local teen volunteers, with tasks such as attaching photos to text messages, managing contact lists, adding events to calendars, handling spam emails, and more.

No RSVP required, just drop in and receive assistance.

For more information regarding this program, contact the Encinitas Community & Senior Center at 760-943-2250.