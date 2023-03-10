Learn about climate change, how it is impacting water supplies, and more at event in Solana Beach

Solana Beach Friends of the Library and Solana Beach Community Connections will again co-sponsor a very timely and important topic on March 21, 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library.

The presenters will be Alex Tardy, senior meteorologist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Al Lauw, PE, general manager, at Santa Fe Irrigation District.

Water is a precious resource. Without water there is no life. The changing climate will have long-term impacts on this vital resource, both locally and statewide. Climate change is exacerbating “weather whiplash” in California – where the state will increasingly suffer years of prolonged, extreme drought followed by great biblical gushers of precipitation. Residents will need to adjust to a climate of opposing calamities – a climate of both megadroughts and atmospheric rivers, of far too little and far too much. At the March 21 “Friends Night Out” event, learn about how climate change is impacting weather and water supplies, and how local water agencies are preparing for the challenge and what you can do to help.

There is no charge for this event. Free parking is available in the Earl Warren Middle School lower parking lot at 157 Stevens Avenue. No reservation is required.