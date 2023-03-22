San Dieguito Academy Foundation to host 25th annual fundraiser ‘A Starry Night’

The San Dieguito Academy Foundation will host its 25th annual dinner auction from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on March 25 at the Institute of Contemporary Art, North (formerly Lux). In addition to a live auction, the event will feature an online auction to end on March 23 on the Bidding for Good platform. A Starry Night will feature food from URBN Kitchen, craft cocktails, entertainment, live auction and more.

The goal of the SDAF is to enrich the experience for every student. For the past 24 years, this event has provided financial support for educational opportunities and school enhancements not otherwise available to SDA’s students. Last year the SDA Foundation funded permanent sound for the school’s outdoor amphitheater, the writing lab, calculators, new gym equipment, Holocaust Butterfly Project, Race to be Human film screening, tutoring, large screens for Workshop and Auto classrooms, outdoor tables, garden projects and more.

A Starry Night is unique opportunity for SDA parents, staff and the community to support SDA’s students and the SDA spirit. Event tickets are $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.biddingforgood.com/sdafoundation.