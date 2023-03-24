13th Annual Taste of Cardiff tickets now on sale

Ella Roden, Torrey Wallace and Melody Smith at Ki’s at last year’s Taste of Cardiff event.

Save the date! Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 13th Annual Taste of Cardiff on Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at restaurants and retailers in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea (San Elijo Avenue between Birmingham Drive and Chesterfield Drive) and Restaurant Row along S. Coast Hwy. 101 from 2526 S. Coast Highway through 2655 S. Coast Highway.

Join the event to celebrate the local culinary flavors and crafted libations that make Cardiff-by-theSea unique. Take an evening stroll and enjoy food, drinks, and live music at this year’s Taste of Cardiff.

Approximately 14 local restaurants will whip up divine tastes for attendees enjoyment – and their vote. During the event, participants will help select the winner of the coveted Morgan Mallory Golden Fork Award. The epicurean recognition honors former Cardiff 101 Mainstreet member Morgan Mallory, a tireless civic activist dedicated to the revitalization of North Coast Highway 101 and its connected businesses for more than 40 years.

Taste some of North County’s finest beer, wine, cocktails in a can, hard seltzers, and kombucha at local Sip Stops and experience what Cardiff’s local shops and businesses have to offer.

Following the city’s environmental anti-plastic campaign, bamboo sporks will be utilized at all tasting venues.

Tickets are now on sale. Be prepared to buy your tickets early. The Taste of Cardiff sold out last year, and it’s anticipated to sell out again. Ticket prices include $30 Taste Only tickets and $40 Taste & Sip tickets. For event details and to learn more about Cardiff 101, visit: www.cardiff101.com

Follow Cardiff 101 on Instagram for all your tasty updates: @cardiff101mainstreet