The Cottage hosts Easter brunch and mini egg hunt

The stuffed French toast from The Cottage Encinitas.

The Cottage in the Encinitas Village center will host an Easter brunch and mini egg hunt on Sunday, April 9.

Guests can enjoy favorites like lemon ricotta pancakes, stuffed strawberry and mascarpone French toast, or the crab and prosciutto benedict. Kids and adults alike can hunt for candy eggs and dining vouchers which will offer treats like free parfaits, coffee cakes and more.

The Cottage, a La Jolla brunch institution for 30 years, expanded into Encinitas last year at 127 N. El Camino Real, suite H. cottageencinitas.com

