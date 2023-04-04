Cardiff Farmers Market to host surfboard swap

Looking for a new board or wanting to get rid of one (or more)? On Saturday, April 15 the Cardiff Farmers Market will be holding its first Surfboard Swap.

During the market, held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus, guests can trade boards while checking out the new market in Cardiff.

In addition to buying, selling or trading surfboards, you can also bring mismatched fin sets, used gear that kids have grown out of and wetsuits that still have life in them. The event is free to attend and sell, just bring a blanket, rug or table to setup on.

The new Certified California Farmers Market features locally-sourced produce sold by local farmers. The market also has an array of related food products and prepared food vendors, along with a curated group of craft vendors and local makers.

Learn more at cardiff101.com/cardifffarmersmarket

