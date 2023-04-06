April 7: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep to present world premiere of comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 14.

Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Tickets on sale for State of the City address

The 2023 Encinitas State of the City address will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. This community event will feature Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz delivering his message about the city’s status and his vision for its future.

The City Council, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and the three 101 Mainstreet Associations will also give updates. Tickets are $60 at encinitaschamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For a sponsorship packet, call (760) 753-6041 or email admin@encinitaschamber.com. — Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

Cardiff School District to host open house celebration of new campus

The Cardiff School District invites the community to attend an open house celebration of the new Cardiff School campus located at 1888 Montgomery Avenue, Cardiff. The event will be held Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

A student performance will be followed by a video production and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, visitors can tour the campus including its new multipurpose room and modern classrooms as well as enjoy the field and play area, as well as birthday cake and ice cream.

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

The city of Encinitas will host the Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas).

Adding to the fun of 20,000 eggs up for grabs, this year’s event will feature Hullabaloo live in concert. No sign-up is required for this event, just bring your basket and enjoy the fun. Egg hunt times are 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., split by age groups on the upper and lower fields.

Overflow event parking and shuttle buses are available at the San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot at the corner of Nardo and Melba Roads.

Batiquitos Lagoon ‘Snake Whisperer’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on April 8 titled “Snake Whisperer” at 10 a.m. given by Bruce Ireland, who gives his time and skill to safely catching and releasing a variety of snakes from people’s yards to a more appropriate habitat. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 4 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Local author Jennifer Coburn to speak at event in Cardiff

On Friday, April 14, from 1-3 p.m., local author Jennifer Colburn will discuss her historical fiction novel, Cradles of the Reich, which tells the stories of three women who meet at a Nazi Lebensborn breeding home. Each character--one who was in the resistance movement, one who was a true Nazi believer, and one who was a nurse--represent different choices German Gentiles faced as the Nazis gained power.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, or you can order a book to read beforehand from one of the providers in this link: jennifercoburn.com/find-the-book.

This event will be held in room 204 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. Cardiff, 92007 (campus map). Admission and parking are free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu.

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents ‘The Traitor’

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents The Traitor (Il traditore) - Marco Bellocchio, 2019, on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

The Traitor tells the true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra, one of Italy’s notorious mafia organizations. In the early 1980s, as all-out war rages between mafia bosses over the heroin trade, Buscetta, a “made man” flees to hide out in Brazil. After being arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the mafia in Italy - he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra. In Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF Members, $7 Students) available online and at the box office (cash only), Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

San Diego Symphony presents ‘An Evening With John Legend’

The San Diego Symphony will present a concert with multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Fans are in for a treat this summer as he takes the stage for the first time ever at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

This special solo performance will feature intimate reimagining’s of Legend’s greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his latest album LEGEND (”Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”) recently released via Republic Records.

Tickets for the concert are on sale at www.TheShell.org.

Torrey Pines Lodge celebrates 100 years

The Torrey Pines Docent Society’s celebration event for the 100th anniversary of the lodge and visitor center will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The event is free and suitable for all ages. Vans will transport attendees from the lower beach parking lot to the upper parking lot. Come hear VIPs and elected officials, see antique cars and exhibits, and join guided nature walks. Kids can make crafts. Visit torreypine.org.

— Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members.

Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

Operation Game On 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

Operation Game On will hold its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge on Monday, April 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge will feature four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org for more information and to register.

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Southern California residents on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.

It will take place at Hilton Irvine/Orange County (18800 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine). The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving.

To register and for more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

‘Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women’ topic at AAUW event April 8, public invited

American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch will host an AAUW Fund Grant recipient to speak on “Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women.” The public is invited to the virtual meeting on Saturday Apr. 8, 10 a.m. to noon. Nancy Morales, a PhD student in Feminist Studies at University of California Santa Barbara, will focus on the experiences of Indigenous Latinx women and self-determination practices in diaspora, known as Oaxacalifornia.

Guests for the April 8 meeting must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org

New Village Arts stages ‘The Roommate’

New Village Arts stages “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman through April 23 at the theater, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. The “new dark comedy about self discovery and new beginnings” is directed by Samantha Ginn and stars Milena (Sellers) Phillips and Kim Strassburger. Showtimes are 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. Fridays.

Tickets are $27-$50, with discounts available for seniors, students and active military, at newvillagearts.org or at the theater. — Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune

Shelter offers Pet Loss Support Program

The Pet Loss Support Program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers free, one-on-one, 20-minute telephone consultations for people who recently lost pets, have pets suffering from major illnesses, or are in the process of saying goodbye to pets. Upcoming counseling sessions include April 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. Inquiries must be made no later than 11 a.m. on the day before the session.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (760) 753-6413 or email jjanowiak@sdpets.org.

— Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune