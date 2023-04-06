Coastal Communities Concert Band’s ‘Salute to Young Musicians’ concert features students from San Dieguito Union High School District

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians from throughout San Diego County, will be joined by nearly 30 high school students in its Salute to Young Musicians Concert on April 23 at 2 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy Gymnasium at 800 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Students from La Costa Canyon High School, Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest Academy and San Dieguito HS Academy are scheduled to perform with the band.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741. The concert is made possible by a generous grant from the city of Encinitas.

For more than 20 years, the band has invited San Dieguito District students to rehearse and perform in this concert. In addition, participating students may audition for up to four $750 scholarships and the $1,500 Caneva Scholarship, named in memory of long-time CCCB Director Don Caneva. The 2023 scholarship winners will be announced at the concert.

Prior scholarship winners include students who have gone on to attain music performance degrees at prestigious music schools. One is playing with the San Diego Symphony and another with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. A 2014 scholarship winner, Leonard Yoon, currently plays with the band as he pursues his doctorate at Scripps Research.

The concert program includes music from Harry Potter, Disneyland, and Super Mario Brothers. The Coastal Communities Concert Band is under the direction of Tom Cole who was a music educator in the Poway Unified School District for 35 years, serving as the band director at Mt. Carmel High School and Rancho Bernardo High School.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County. CCCB, under the auspices of MiraCosta College, is supported and operated by the Coastal Communities Concert Band Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation.