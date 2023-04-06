Encinitas 101 MainStreet to present Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, along this award-winning main street.

The Beer Garden will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Stop by to try beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage where several bands will be performing throughout the day. Up-and-coming stars will entertain crowds at the Hansen’s Community Stage.

Electra Bike is sponsoring the free Bike Valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their ride in a secure spot while enjoying the festival.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St).

For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com.