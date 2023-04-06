LCC High School Theatre to present the high school version of the hit Broadway musical ‘Mean Girls’

Gretchen (Mary Potter), Regina (Gia Oliff), Cady (Catalina Zelles) and Karen (Reagan Young) discuss that on Wednesdays they wear pink.

La Costa Canyon High School Theatre is presenting the high school version of the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. Performances will take place at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts building April 20-22, 27-29, May 5-6 at 6:30 p.m., plus an additional matinee performance May 6 at 1 p.m.

With music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and book by Tina Fey, the iconic characters and lines from the movie are paired with original music and a story about finding your way in the high school jungle.

Tickets: Adults: $25 and students/seniors/children: $15.

Audience members can reserve their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door. Rated: PG-13.

Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.