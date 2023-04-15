Encinitas Spring Street Fair slated to draw crowds downtown

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair is set to draw thousands to downtown Encinitas the weekend of April 29-30

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair is set to draw thousands to downtown Encinitas the weekend of April 29-30.

The 38th annual event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and feature more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden along with rides for children and main street festivities.

Coast Highway 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair.

The family-friendly and pet-friendly beer garden will be open from noon to 5 p.m. both fair days, offering beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. The beer garden will feature the event’s main entertainment stage, where several bands will be performing throughout the event.

Eclectic music will be featured at The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage and up-and-coming stars will entertain crowds at Hansen’s Community Stage.

Here’s the entertainment lineup:

April 29, Beer Garden main stage

Smokin’ Guns, noon to 1:15 p.m.

The Resinators, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Veni Sun, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

DJ Rashi Rath of Tribe of Kings, between sets

April 30, Beer Garden main stage

Audio Perdisco, noon to 1:15 p.m.

Easy Wind, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.

Sensi Trails, 3:45 to 5 p.m.

April 29, The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage

Ramblin’ Sweethearts, noon to 2 p.m.

Bobby Detroit, 3 to 5 p.m.

April 30, The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage

Blame Betty, noon to 2 p.m.

Cody Carter & Ramblin Fever, 3 to 5 p.m.

April 29, Hansen’s Community Stage

Bach to Rock, 11 a.m. to noon

Devine Guitar School, noon to 1 p.m.

Highland Band, 1 to 2 p.m.

Trueblood, 2 to 4 p.m.

Yael & Vlady, 4 to 5 p.m.

April 30, Hansen’s Community Stage

Creative Dance Theater, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Swell Band, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KeHulili O Kailani, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The Fine Tune Academy, 1 to 3 p.m.

Encinitas School of Rock, 3 to 4 p.m.

A Step Above Dance Studio, 4 to 5 p.m.

Electra Bike is sponsoring a free bike valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their bikes there.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall and Parking Lot B (southwest corner of Vulcan Avenue and E Street).

There is no cost to attend the event, which is sponsored by Ting Internet. Check the website for updates at encinitas101.com.