Encinitas Spring Street Fair slated to draw crowds downtown
The Encinitas Spring Street Fair is set to draw crowds to downtown Encinitas the weekend of April 29-30 with more than 450 vendors, three stages and a beer garden along with children’s rides and main street festivities
The 38th annual event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and feature more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden along with rides for children and main street festivities.
Coast Highway 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair.
The family-friendly and pet-friendly beer garden will be open from noon to 5 p.m. both fair days, offering beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. The beer garden will feature the event’s main entertainment stage, where several bands will be performing throughout the event.
Eclectic music will be featured at The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage and up-and-coming stars will entertain crowds at Hansen’s Community Stage.
Here’s the entertainment lineup:
April 29, Beer Garden main stage
Smokin’ Guns, noon to 1:15 p.m.
The Resinators, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
Veni Sun, 3:30 to 5 p.m.
DJ Rashi Rath of Tribe of Kings, between sets
April 30, Beer Garden main stage
Audio Perdisco, noon to 1:15 p.m.
Easy Wind, 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.
Sensi Trails, 3:45 to 5 p.m.
April 29, The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage
Ramblin’ Sweethearts, noon to 2 p.m.
Bobby Detroit, 3 to 5 p.m.
April 30, The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage
Blame Betty, noon to 2 p.m.
Cody Carter & Ramblin Fever, 3 to 5 p.m.
April 29, Hansen’s Community Stage
Bach to Rock, 11 a.m. to noon
Devine Guitar School, noon to 1 p.m.
Highland Band, 1 to 2 p.m.
Trueblood, 2 to 4 p.m.
Yael & Vlady, 4 to 5 p.m.
April 30, Hansen’s Community Stage
Creative Dance Theater, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Swell Band, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
KeHulili O Kailani, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
The Fine Tune Academy, 1 to 3 p.m.
Encinitas School of Rock, 3 to 4 p.m.
A Step Above Dance Studio, 4 to 5 p.m.
Electra Bike is sponsoring a free bike valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their bikes there.
For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall and Parking Lot B (southwest corner of Vulcan Avenue and E Street).
There is no cost to attend the event, which is sponsored by Ting Internet. Check the website for updates at encinitas101.com.
