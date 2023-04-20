April 21 issue: Local and regional events

Olivenhain Beer & Brat Festival

The Olivenhain Beer & Brat Festival will be held Sunday, April 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall Grounds, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Olivenhain.

Have lunch with your neighbors with delicious grilled bratwurst from Tip Top Meats, sides, cold craft beer, hot dogs for kids and more. The event also features a new American Rockabilly band, the Johnny Deadly Trio.

For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/41aQqOn

LCC High School Theatre to present the high school version of the hit Broadway musical ‘Mean Girls’

La Costa Canyon High School Theatre is presenting the high school version of the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. Performances will take place at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts building April 20-22, 27-29, May 5-6 at 6:30 p.m., plus an additional matinee performance May 6 at 1 p.m.

With music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and book by Tina Fey, the iconic characters and lines from the movie are paired with original music and a story about finding your way in the high school jungle.

Tickets: Adults: $25 and students/seniors/children: $15.

Audience members can reserve their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door. Rated: PG-13.

Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

State of the City address

The 2023 Encinitas State of the City address will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 27 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. This community event will feature Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz delivering his message about the city’s status and his vision for its future.

The City Council, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and the three 101 Mainstreet Associations will also give updates. Tickets are $60 at encinitaschamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For a sponsorship packet, call (760) 753-6041 or email admin@encinitaschamber.com. — Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

Spring Pop-Up at the Historic Schoolhouse

Come join the fun times four! Featuring the San Dieguito Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, select artists from Art & Soul and the always popular Encinitas Historical Society’s Yard Sale all on the same day – Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is the first time that four popular groups have gotten together. The 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse will be open until 4 p.m., admission always free. The Spring Pop-up Event will be held on the schoolhouse grounds located at 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas.

Spring Street Fair downtown Encinitas

The 38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29-30, sponsored by Ting Internet in downtown Encinitas.

There will be more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden, along with rides for children and festivities. The family-friendly and pet-friendly beer garden will be open from noon to 5 p.m. both fair days.

Electra Bike is sponsoring a free bike valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their bikes there. For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall and Parking Lot B (southwest corner of Vulcan Avenue and E Street). Coast Highway 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fair. Visit encinitas101.com.

Salute to Young Musicians Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, an award-winning band of more than 75 musicians from throughout San Diego County, will be joined by nearly 30 high school students in its Salute to Young Musicians Concert at 2 p.m. April 23 at the San Dieguito Academy Gymnasium, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

Students from La Costa Canyon High School, Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest Academy and San Dieguito High School Academy are slated to perform with the band. Admission is $20; $15 for seniors; free for students. Tickets are at the door or cccband.comor (760) 727-3741.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra to present concert of all women composers

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of all women composers on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the Gaelic Symphony by Amy Beach, D’Un Matin du Printemps by Lili Boulanger, Callirhoë by Cécile Chaminade, and features Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra with flute soloist Valerie McElroy.

Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Arbor Day celebration

The city of Encinitas hosts an Arbor Day event from 9 a.m. to noon April 22 to celebrate the city’s urban

forest and the benefits it provides to the community. Volunteers are needed to help at the event, which also celebrates the city’s status as a Tree City USA community. The city will plant 50 trees at Leucadia Oaks Park, 1511 N. Vulcan Ave., and the surrounding neighborhood. Visit encinitasca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/1026/17

Laughter is Medicine Stand Up Comedy Series in Encinitas

Laughter does a body good--and that’s no joke. A good laugh doesn’t just lighten your load mentally it benefits your physical and emotional well-being too. That’s why Four Moons Spa is launching a “Laughter is Medicine” comedy series. Join them on Saturday, April 22 for the debut, 7:30p.m.-9 p.m., at Four Moons Spa (775 N. Vulcan Ave., Emcinitas). The event features LA-based female comedians Giulia Rozzi, Brooke Van Poppelen and the sister duo, The Puterbaugh Sisters. Tickets are $55 and include entertainment and libations. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/43zRzjY

Children’s book author to appear at Barnes & Noble Encinitas

Gina Giordano is taking young readers on a thrilling voyage beneath the waves through the pages of her new children’s book, “Otis, The Trash-Talking Octopus” (published by Mascot Kids), a heartfelt story that teaches kids that they can truly make a difference by caring for the planet, everyone’s home.

Giordano will be sharing her inspiring message with children on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as her national book tour will be coming to Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center (1040 N. El Camino Real Drive. Encinitas, 92024). Giordana will be reading her picture book “Otis, The Trash-Talking Octopus” in celebration of Earth Day. Stay afterwards to meet the author and have the book signed. No RSVP required.

Performing Arts Workshop to present new production of ‘Alice...In Wonderland’

Performing Arts Workshop, a pre-professional dance studio in Encinitas, presents it’s annual spring performance with students ages 3 - 103. This year’s performance will feature the studio’s mix of dancers in a brand new production of Alice… In Wonderland.

The performances will be held May 20 and 21, 12 p.m. at the Truax Theater at El Camino High School in Oceanside (400 Rancho Del Oro Dr.).

ALICE… In Wonderland incorporates jazz, classical ballet, hip hop, and modern dance forms in the retelling and remixing of the 1951 Disney classic. This performance will include music from many decades and genres, a creative re-imagining of the traditional roles of Alice, the Red Queen, and her possé of cards, and hilarious hijinks by the Mad Hatter and March Hare.

“Alice with all of her curiosity about the world and herself is a character we can all relate to. It’s a joy to reimagine and bring her story to life through classic and modern music, humor, the universal language of dance, and the magic of the stage!” said Artistic Director Emily Miller in a news release.

Tickets are on sale now at www.dancepaw.com/spring-performance-2023

Casa de Amistad to host MOSAIC: An Evening Celebration and Benefit

Casa de Amistad, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) youth development organization, is celebrating student success in coastal North County San Diego. “MOSAIC—An Evening Celebration Benefiting Casa De Amistad” will be held at The Institute for Contemporary Art San Diego-North on Saturday, April 29, at 5 p.m.

Join Casa de Amistad students, volunteers and staff for a welcome reception, opportunity drawing, dinner, and live music. All funds raised will benefit the students at Casa de Amistad. Casa de Amistad is committed to removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County San Diego. Casa helps students become leaders in their communities by providing academic mentoring, career development, college preparedness, and STEM-focused enrichment activities

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.casadeamistad.org/mosaic-2023/

Casa de Amistad now has two locations in coastal North County and can be reached at 858-509-2590 or by visiting their website at www.casadeamistad.org.

ASID and NKBA Kitchen and Bath Tour

The San Diego chapters of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) have teamed up to present the first ASID and NKBA Kitchen and Bath Tour, Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The self-guided tour will feature 12 beautifully designed homes in San Diego County with newly remodeled spaces. Located from Carlsbad to Coronado, the tour showcases an array of tastes, lifestyles, and personal preferences. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of professional interior design in meeting specific objectives.

The 12 tour sites are located in the San Diego County communities of Carlsbad, La Costa, Rancho Santa Fe, Fletcher Hills, Bay Park, Kensington, Mt. Helix, North Park, Golden Hill, City Heights and Coronado.

Advance tickets are $30 per person via Eventbrite. The link to tickets is on the ASID San Diego website, casd.asid.org

Day-of-event tickets for $35 will be available at all tour sites via Eventbrite. Addresses for all tour sites will be posted on the ASID San Diego website on April 29, the day of the tour. For previews and updates, the public is invited to follow @ASIDSanDiego on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

“My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre Variety Nights presents “My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” on May 1 and May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite James Sutorius chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon. Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 21. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects.

A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Join North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, who will share what it is like to be “Free as a Bird”. Program: Satori Designs reveals “An eclectic collection of women’s clothing & accessories from around the world.” Invite your friends and attend this fun, festive and uplifting luncheon. Tickets: $35. Questions? Call Barbara Litwitter at 760-487-5151.

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents ‘The Traitor’

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents The Traitor (Il traditore) - Marco Bellocchio, 2019, on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

The Traitor tells the true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra, one of Italy’s notorious mafia organizations. In the early 1980s, as all-out war rages between mafia bosses over the heroin trade, Buscetta, a “made man” flees to hide out in Brazil. After being arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the mafia in Italy - he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra. In Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF Members, $7 Students) available online and at the box office (cash only), Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

Book discussion with actor Andrew McCarthy

On Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Warwick’s, in partnership with University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences and Humanities Center, will host the New York Times bestselling author of Brat: An ‘80s Story and actor Andrew McCarthy as he discusses his new book, Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.

This intimate, funny, and poignant travel memoir follows McCarthy as he walks the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam.

This is a ticketed in-person event at USD’s IPJ Theatre; tickets are available through the Warwick’s Eventbrite page at bit.ly/43ETJi8

Call the Book Dept. at (858) 454-0347 for more information or visit www.warwicks.com.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

La Jolla events

La Jolla Concours d’Elegance and “Party for the Planet”

— The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance classic car show takes place Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, at Scripps Park, 1133 Coast Blvd., and along portions of Prospect Street, La Jolla. Several events, both free and ticketed, are planned. lajollaconcours.com

— Birch Aquarium presents “Party for the Planet” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 and April 29-30, at 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. The event will feature interactive activities including earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more. Included with aquarium general admission. $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. aquarium.ucsd.edu

