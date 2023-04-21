Hailstorm for good: Upcoming Encinitas Coastal Rotary Golf Ball Drop

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club will hold its 7th Annual Golf Ball Drop and silent auction Saturday, May 6, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Lifeline Community Services, and Warrior Foundation/ Freedom Station each serving youth at risk in the community.

“Our goal is to raise $40,000 to benefit the community and help impact the lives of North County residents,” says Gretchen Mitchell, event chair.

The unique event features pre-sold numbered golf balls that are loaded into a helicopter, which then flies over the course and drops them above a hole in front of the clubhouse. The closest balls to the golf pin are awarded $2,000 (1st place), $1,000 (2nd place) and $500 (3rd place). The event will also feature a silent auction offering fabulous travel opportunities, including Maui and Panama, a luxury resort stay, local cuisine and entertainment tickets to name a few. The event will be held at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course in the clubhouse and on the ocean view veranda where guests can enjoy an assortment of appetizers, a dessert bar, live music, and a cocktail while watching the balls drop from the sky. Tickets for the event may be purchased through the event website: bit.ly/3GxX3BN

Anyone may purchase golf balls even if they cannot attend the event by emailing encinitascoastalrotary@gmail.com. The organization will gladly provide you with purchase forms for 1 ball for $10, 3 for $25, 7 for $50, 18 for $100.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. at Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italian & Seafood. Learn more about the Rotary Club at www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.