San Dieguito Art Guild to hold 26th annual Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, will host its 26th annual Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the eight North San Diego County homes where you can peruse more than 30 unique exhibits of locally-made art, and relax in each unique coastal or inland garden. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

The tour includes an eclectic group of homes, gardens, and art studios. The tour will include a visit to the art studio of a watercolor artist/instructor, a stained-glass gate salvaged from a nearby property that was being torn down, and outdoor kitchen, a succulent maze, a large metal sculpture by Ricardo Breceda, vegetable garden beds, an extensive vineyard, and a variety of native and drought resistant plantings.

This two-day event is the major fundraiser of the year for the San Dieguito Art Guild. Without funds from this tour the Guild would operate at a loss. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the Off Track Gallery (937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas), at OffTrackGallery.com, or at each home both days of the tour. Children 17 and under are free.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.