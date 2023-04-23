Voices for Children’s ‘Uplifting Voices’ fundraiser to help CASA volunteers go above and beyond for youth in foster care

On Saturday, May 13, Voices for Children will host its second annual Uplifting Voices fundraiser to raise funds for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and youth in foster care. The in-person event will be held from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Del Mar Plaza on the Ocean View Deck. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of light bites and philanthropy to lift up the voices of children in foster care and support the life-changing advocacy of more than 1,000 CASA volunteers in San Diego County.

The fundraiser will feature a dynamic conversation with special guests Stephen Wampler and Elizabeth Wampler. Stephen has cerebral palsy, and over the years he has learned not only to live with his disability but to thrive with his condition. The nationally and internationally acclaimed film “Wampler’s Ascent” documents Stephen’s amazing accomplishment of being the first person with cerebral palsy to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The Wamplers’ work is particularly relevant to the mission at Voices for Children. Nearly one-third of children in foster care live with physical or intellectual disabilities, and CASAs play a crucial role in advocating to ensure their needs are met. Stephen and Elizabeth will share their own experiences that underscore how important it is for a child living with a disability to have an advocate and a consistent, caring adult in their life. For many children in foster care, that person is their CASA.

In addition to the epic ocean views of Del Mar Plaza, guests will enjoy Monarch Ocean Pub’s gourmet hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.

A live auction will feature unforgettable experiences including exclusive vacations, live entertainment, fine dining, sporting excursions and much, more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to Fund-a-CASA, where they will be invited to raise their paddles to help Voices for Children recruit, train and support additional CASA volunteers to help youth in the foster system to heal from trauma and thrive.

CASAs are volunteers of all backgrounds who make a commitment to advocate for the needs of the child or sibling group with whom they are matched. A CASA gets to know a child’s situation, communicates with professionals on the case, and makes sure their needs are being met. Over time, a CASA often becomes the most consistent person in a child’s life. At regular court hearings required for all children in foster care, CASAs report on the children’s progress and needs, which is essential for judges to make the best decisions for their futures.

To purchase tickets or donate go to speakupnow.org/news-events/uplifting-voices/

To become a sponsor or honorary committee member, contact Special Events Manager Samantha Daum, at events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2261.