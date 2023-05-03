Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant hosts 8th annual ALS fundraiser in North County

Former contestant on “The Bachelor,” Sarah Trott, left the show to spend more time as a caregiver for her father who is living with ALS, and is photographed outside her residence in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

The ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter will hold its eighth annual ALS Fiesta Fundraiser next week in North County, hosted by former “Bachelor” contestant Sarah Trott, whose father died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Held at the Valley View Casino and Hotel at 5 p.m. on May 10, the fundraiser includes cocktails and dinner, as well as an online auction. The proceeds support the nonprofit’s research, care service and advocacy efforts.

ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease is a motor neuron disease with no cure that impacts cells in the brain and spinal cord, affecting muscles throughout the body.

In early 2021, Trott walked away early from “The Bachelor” to help care for her father, whose ALS symptoms started in 2016. She has since become an advocate for those living with the disease and their caregivers and credits the ALS Association with helping her family throughout the disease.

“Knowing we were not alone, while my father was living with ALS, was a huge relief to not only myself but my mom and family,” Trott said. “We always knew we could rely on the entire team to be there when we needed them.”