Encinitas Cruise Nights kicks off its summer series on May 18

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the return of its 24th annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Future Cruise Nights this year will be held on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

The May 18 event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and the E101 office.

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.