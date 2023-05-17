May 19 issue: Local and regional events

Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

The 20th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024). Presented by Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet. The event features fine wines and other beverages, and great food from local restaurants and caterers.

The net proceeds will be divided between several 501(c)(3) charities. The beneficiaries fall into two categories: Children’s Charities and Community Charities.

Must be 21 or older to attend. Visit www.encinitaswinefestival.com for tickets and more information.

42nd annual Fiesta del Sol

The 42nd annual Fiesta del Sol music festival will be held May 20-21 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The free festival runs from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up, the event features a variety of musical performances, great food and beverages, activities, Children’s Area, arts & crafts, Solana Beach Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, and more. For the full schedule and additional information, visit fiestadelsol.net.

Music event featuring British pianist, singer/songwriter

British pianist, singer/songwriter Andrew Brewis from London, England, will be performing inspirational music and selections from his new CD “Home” on Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center in the Manzanita “A” Banquet Room. Admission free, donations welcome. Address: 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, 92024.

Free food event every Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church

All are welcome to join St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlsbad every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for delicious homemade soup and dessert. There is no charge, just come and enjoy! St.Patrick Catholic Church is located at 3821 Adams Street, Carlsbad.

Experience a night of musical brilliance at Virtuosi USA’s Opening Gala Concert

Virtuosi USA’s Concert Series will present its highly-anticipated Opening Gala Concert featuring a stunning lineup of world-renowned musicians at the Encinitas Library Auditorium on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature the exceptional talents of world-renowned violinists Irina and Pasha Tseitlin, former LA Philharmonic principal cellist Ronald Leonard, and pianist Kevin Fitzgerald, performing works such as Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata and Brahms’ Piano Trio in B Major, among others. With the majestic ocean as a backdrop, guests can expect an unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets are available for purchase online at VirtuosiUSA.com or at the door on the evening of the concert. Admission costs: $35 online purchase; $20 for students; and $40 at the door. All proceeds from ticket sales go toward supporting the projects and activities of Friends of Musical Arts 501(c)(3), which include providing assistance to local music students and organizing community concerts like this one.

The Encinitas Library Auditorium is located at 540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, 92024. For more information, visit VirtuosiUSA.com or contact friendsofmusicalarts@gmail.com.

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region to present 5th annual ‘Bella Cielo’

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region, will hold its 5th annual “Bella Cielo” event Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cielo Village, Rancho Santa Fe. Address: 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

This is a free event open to the public.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis, as well as a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. The event will also feature Italian music and fine food.

In addition, attendees can vote for their favorites cars in the “People’s Choice” competition.

American Legion Post 416 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

American Legion Post 416 invites all to participate in its Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the American Legion at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Legion in downtown Encinitas located at 210 W. F Street.

Everyone will be invited to help the Legion unfurl its huge American flag (20 ft. x 25 ft.). Attendees can then join the League for burgers, brats and music on its patio.

Encinitas Cruise Nights kicks off its summer series on May 18

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the return of its 24th annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Future Cruise Nights this year will be held on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

The May 18 event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and the E101 office.

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Empowering Latino Futures to hold 7th Annual Latino Book & Family Festival

Empowering Latino Futures invites everyone to participate in the 7th Annual Latino Book & Family Festival on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MiraCosta College in Oceanside. This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before with over 100 booths divided into five villages, including Authors, Children’s, Community, Education, and Health, as well as Food and Entertainment.

ELF’s Latino Book & Family Festival is a celebration of Latino culture, literature, and family. This year, the festival will feature keynote speakers Reyna Grande, author of “The Distance Between Us,” “A Dream Called Home,” “Across a Hundred Mountains,” “Dancing with Butterflies,” and “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” and Jimmy Figueroa, executive director of Operation Hope and a motivational speaker from Oceanside. Additionally, there will be a series of workshops featuring authors, health topics, educational topics, and financial empowerment.

Live entertainment will include the Sabrosa Latin Orchestra, while youth entertainment will feature the San Bernardino Ballet Folklorico Cultural, Vista Rancho Buena Vista Mariachi Band, Oceanside Foussat Elementary Steel Drums, Escondido Rose Elementary Ignite Dance Group, and Vista Ballet Folklorico Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts.

Admission to the festival is free. For more information, visit www.LBFF.us.

The Old Globe hosts three local community groups for three weeks of readings and performances

The Old Globe announced the full schedule for its upcoming partnership with three local community organizations: the San Diego Black Artist Collective (BAC) presenting The Black Arts Festival, an event that celebrates Black actors, playwrights, musicians, visual artists, and more; Tijuana Hace Teatro and New Feet Productions presenting The Frontera Project, an interactive theatre performance that explores the varied experiences of people on both sides of the border; and The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival presents The Whole Megillah, filled with a rich selection of arts and cultural events reflecting Jewish experiences.

These limited engagements will play for three weeks from May 25 through June 11 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Single tickets for select dates are on sale now at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

San Diego Botanic Garden holding spring classes

San Diego Botanic Garden is offering a variety of classes and activities this spring. Visit sdbg.org for more information.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘The Spanish Guitar’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, directed by Peter Pupping, will perform a program titled “The Spanish Guitar” Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $20 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first come first serve basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 35 guitarists. The concert program features the music of Spain which will include music by composers Enrique Granados, Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, Luigi Boccherini , Ennio Morricone, Frédéric Chopin, Antonio Vivaldi and an arrangement of The Eagles “Hotel California”. For more information, including the upcoming May 26 concert, visit

www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and/or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold children’s event

On Saturday, May 20, the Batiquitos Lagoon will host a children’s event from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. for children ages 8-11. They will learn about the watershed and engage in a fun activity. They will also have an opportunity to silkscreen a t-shirt to take home as well as use QR codes to learn about their environment. Classes are free and open to the general public. Registration is required and will be limited to the first 15 kids.

Register at www.batiquitoslagoon.org , click Earth Explorers science club.

The Flower Fields now open through May 21

The Flower Fields extended its season and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 21 at 5704 Paseo Del Norte. All tickets are sold online at theflowerfields.com

North Coast Symphony Orchestra to present concert of all women composers

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of all women composers on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the Gaelic Symphony by Amy Beach, D’Un Matin du Printemps by Lili Boulanger, Callirhoë by Cécile Chaminade, and features Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra with flute soloist Valerie McElroy.

Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Brightfeather in concert May 19 at Encinitas Library

Brightfeather will perform a concert May 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive).

Brightfeather is a dynamic and immersive violin-piano duo founded by violinist Benjamin Hoffman and pianist Irene Kim. Through deeply personal performances, Brightfeather is committed to bringing the light, hope, and strength of music to audiences across the globe. The duo has performed throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and presents repertoire spanning an extensive range of time periods and musical languages. Visit www.brightfeatherduo.com.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets in advance go to bit.ly/3ABXKH4

Call 760-633-2746 for $10 student tickets.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/