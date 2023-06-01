June 2 issue: Local and regional events

Last year’s Battle of the Bands winner Monkey Jam performing at the 2022 Summer Fun on the 101 music festival.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community.

Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Art Night Encinitas

Enjoy an evening of visual art and live music as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors at Art Night Encinitas Saturday, June 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating venues and is free to the public. Meet local artists and connect with fellow art lovers while enjoying a variety of artwork, live music, and light refreshments at several locations. Free shuttle service provided. For more information and locations, visit: www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-arts/cultural-arts/art-night

Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

The 20th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024). Presented by Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet. The event features fine wines and other beverages, and great food from local restaurants and caterers.

The net proceeds will be divided between several 501(c)(3) charities. The beneficiaries fall into two categories: Children’s Charities and Community Charities.

Must be 21 or older to attend. Visit www.encinitaswinefestival.com for tickets and more information.

Jimmy & Enrique to perform at library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library hosts Jimmy& Enrique for a free show from 2 to 3 p.m. June 4 at the Encinitas Library. The program features world music with virtuoso guitar passages accompaniedby exoticpercussive rhythms. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Local author to read children’s book ‘Karma Cats to the Rescue’ at Encinitas Barnes & Noble Storytime event

Encinitas resident Kathleen Kastner, author of the children’s book “Karma Cats to the Rescue”, will appear and read her book at the Encinitas Barnes & Noble Storytime on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stay afterwards to meet the author and have your book signed. No RSVP required.

Barnes & Noble is located at the Encinitas Ranch Town Center, 1040 N El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For more information on the author, visit kathleenkastner.com.

North Coast Rep Theatre shines spotlight on First Lady ‘Eleanor’

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Eleanor” June 7-July 2.

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D. C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR’s presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, writer Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud’s Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history.

For tickets and more information, visit .northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

‘Emily Afton Under the Full Moon with Heather Nation’ at Four Moons Spa

Barn Time presents “Emily Afton Under the Full Moon with Heather Nation” outdoors at Four Moons Spa on Saturday, June 3 from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

San Diego/Oakland-based, electro indie-pop artist Emily Afton celebrates the end of her album fundraiser with a party under the full moon with friends, guests and live screen printing by Taylor Chapin. Hosted bar. Tickets are available at fourmoonsspa.com/pages/upcoming-events

Four Moons Spa is located at 775 N. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, 92024.

San Diego County Fair returns

The San Diego County Fair returns this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 7. The fair will run each week after that from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Encinitas Cruise Nights

The next Encinitas Cruise Nights event will be held Thursday, June 15, featuring new and familiar car clubs and local live bands. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Future Cruise Nights this year will be held on July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Assistance League Thrift Shop annual Sidewalk Plant Sale

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) will hold an outside sidewalk sale of plants Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will offer creative pots, succulents, plant cuttings, starter plants, containers, bird feeders and one-of-a-kind garden art that have been prepared by volunteer members to help the organization raise funds for the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs transforming lives and strengthening communities.

ALRSD relies on donations and revenue from the shop to fund its many community philanthropic programs, such as the recent awarding of college scholarships to local high school seniors. ALRSD thrift shop welcomes donations of plants for this sale and also gently used household items and clothing.

The address for the Assistance League plant sale is 1542 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, 92024.

Just in Time for Foster Youth & San Diego Watercolor Society Art Show features work by JIT youth

Just in Time for Foster Youth and The San Diego Watercolor Society have collaborated to host a series of mixed-media art workshops with a focus on mental health and healing for transition-age foster youth. Art produced during these workshops, as well as photography submissions from JIT youth, will be displayed in a dedicated art show at San Diego Watercolor Society’s Liberty Station gallery (2825 Dewey Rd, Suite 105, Building 202, San Diego, CA 92106) opening June 2.

The show will open with a reception on Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be displayed through July 1. The San Diego Watercolor Society gallery is open for viewing Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit www.sdws.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold ‘Beach and Ocean Safety’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on June 10 at 10 a.m. titled “Beach and Ocean Safety” by Mike Martino, author of Help! San Diego Lifeguards to the Rescue. Martino will share essentials for safety on the beach and in the surf along with an entertaining history of the lifeguard service in San Diego County. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 7 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival