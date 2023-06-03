Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest returns at Moonlight Beach for 19th year to raise money for San Diego youth beneficiaries

The Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest is back for its 19th year and promises to be an unforgettable event filled with music, surfing, and community. The festival will take place on June 17 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and is expected to draw over 17,000 attendees. The Benefit Party will be held a few days before, on June 15.

The free and family-friendly event features surf contests, live concerts on the beach with Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, special guests, brand activations, vendor booths, and more. But the Beach Fest isn’t just about having fun – it’s also about giving back to kids in the San Diego community.

Since 2005, the Bro-Am Beach Fest and Benefit Party have raised over $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations that provide services to disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. This year’s proceeds will support the following beneficiaries: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, and Save The Music Foundation. Attendees can feel good knowing their fun-filled day at the beach is also making a positive impact on the community and are also encouraged to donate online or at the event.

The Bro-Am Beach Fest is committed to reducing its environmental impact and will be implementing zero waste initiatives including composting and recycling stations. Additionally, the event will be free of single use-plastics, thanks to a partnership with the Rob Machado Foundation providing water refill stations.

The Bro-Am Green Team volunteer squad, the city of Encinitas, and local nonprofit Solana Center will be on hand to educate Beach Fest attendees on recycling, composting, and diverting waste.

Beach Fest will offer an action-packed day of surf events, including the Rob Machado Bro-Junior Contest that showcases young, local surfers. Attendees can also witness the Surf Jousting Battle, where surfers compete with foam bats to knock each other off their boards. Beach Fest also features the Junior Seau Foundation Adaptive Surf Program, presented by Challenged Athletes Foundation, offering opportunities for kids with physical challenges to experience the joy of surfing and purse an active lifestyle.

“The entire day brings the focus back to the kids within our community–specifically the challenged, homeless, and at-risk youth–and tells them that their lives matter,” said Tim Foreman, bassist of Switchfoot. “It’s amazing to see the community come together each year to support our beneficiaries that help create a thriving future for every kid.”

Beach Fest is made possible through the support of sponsors and volunteers, who come together to make the event a success year after year. With its focus on music, surfing, and community impact, the festival is a unique and beloved event in San Diego.

To learn more, register for a free ticket, or donate, visit givebutter.com/broam2023beachfest