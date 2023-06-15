June 16 issue: Local and regional events

The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive is accepting donations to help children in need.

Care ‘n Share Toy Drive at SD County Fair welcomes donations

The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive is back at the San Diego County Fair. Please donate your winning fair prizes and/or your clean, gently used stuffed animals and help put smiles on the faces of children facing surgeries, orphans who complete a 10-week nutrition class, and families living at the Tijuana dump who might not otherwise have a holiday celebration. A project of the Torrey Pines Rotary Club and the Del Mar Kiwanis Club, you can find their big green collection boxes on the fairgrounds at the O’Brien (Main) Gate, the Arena Gate, and the West Gate. Thanks for sharing! Visit www.carensharetoydrive.com

Community Summer Dance Party fundraiser

Nonprofit Do Something NOW! will hold its Summer Dance Party Thursday, June 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (music starts at 7 p.m.) at Tower 13 Beach Bar, 2644 S. Coast Highway, Cardiff by the Sea, 92024. The fundraiser includes music by The Traumatics, raffle and silent auction. The mission is to provide bicycles to underprivileged people living in impoverished areas throughout the world.

Suggested donation for entry: $10 to $20. To purchase tickets and more information, visit: do-something-now.org/summer-dance-party

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival

Wildcoast Baja Bash in Solana Beach

International conservation group Wildcoast will host its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on Saturday, June 17, 6-9 p.m., at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach. Celebrate the critical conversation work the organization has committed to with an evening at a private estate overlooking the beautiful San Elijo Lagoon and stunning Cardiff coast.

Guests can enjoy bites from featured chefs including: JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, Temaki and Serea; Greg Frey Jr. of Golden Door Spa + Golden Door Country Store; Aly Land, pastry chef at George’s at the Cove; Kelli Crosson – The Lodge at Torrey Pines; Brad Wise – Rare Society; and Marissa Williams and Carlo Guardado of Herb & Sea.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Tickets for Baja Bash are $200 per person. To purchase tickets visit one.bidpal.net/bajabash2023/welcome

Coastal Communities Concert Band to present ‘South of the Border Concert’

The Coastal Communities Concert Band along with a special guest performance by the North County Winds will present its South of the Border Concert on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741.

This concert is a great opportunity to experience the vibrant and diverse culture of Latin America through its legendary music, with each band playing half the concert. Selections include Danzòn No. 2, Symphonic Dance No. 3 “Fiesta”, The Mask of Zorro, and Tico Tico.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County.

Batiquitos Lagoon holding ‘Pollinator Party’

Batiquitos Lagoon is hosting a “Pollinator Party” on June 17 at 11 a.m. at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. If you’ve ever wondered how there are so many beautiful flowers around the world, join this event as it celebrates National Pollinator Month. Participants will explore different types of pollinators in the community, their importance to the environment, and how everyone can help pollinators thrive. This free event is open to the public, ages 8-11. Registration is required. To register, visit: www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community. Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Encinitas Historical Society to hold downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, June 17. Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are greatly appreciated.

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

Assistance League to hold sidewalk sale

The Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito holds a sidewalk sale of plants from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at the nonprofit’s thrift shop, 1542 Encinitas Blvd. The sale will offer creative pots, succulents, plant cuttings, starter plants,containers,birdfeeders and garden art by volunteer members to help the nonprofit raise money for the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs.

The thrift shop also welcomes donations of gently used household items and clothing. Visit alrsd.org.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair is now back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

The annual Switchfoot Bro-AmBeach Fest is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Moonlight Beach, 400 B St., with surf contests and live concerts on the beach featuring Grammy Award-winning rock band Switchfoot, along with vendor booths.

Admission is free with VIP options. Visit broam.org/events/2023beachfest.

Blood Drive

Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 200 Saxony Road, Encinitas. Donors will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.

Call (800) 469-7322or visit sandiegobloodbank.org.

Square dancing --fun from any angle!

An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on June 24 and July 15 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. Fellowship, refreshments and watch Sandpipers Square Dance club’s skilled dancers dance 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Come discover modern square dancing danced to all kinds of recorded music with a live caller - rock, jazz, western, etc. For more detailed information visit, sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org

Music by the Sea concert

A Music by the Sea concert will be held Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The concert will feature the Fiato String Quartet.

The musicians of Fiato currently have active concert careers throughout Southern California as members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Pasadena Symphony, Long Beach Symphony, New West Symphony, and Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra. As studio musicians in Los Angeles, they also record music for motion pictures, television, and records. In addition to the standard quartet repertoire, Fiato has a passion for new music. Each member of Fiato brings a unique set of experiences and training to the ensemble, having studied with the Tokyo, Takacs, Guarneri, American, Miami and EmersonQuartets. The Fiato Quartet has come together out of a love for chamber music and a common goal to share this passion with others through both formal and outreach concerts.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Carlsbad’s Art in the Village celebrates 25th anniversary, features fine artists and more

Held every summer since 1998, the Carlsbad Village Association’s Art in the Village will return on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing 115 local and regional fine artists for a unique one-day, open-air art show. All artwork is juried and patrons can meet the artists in their booths the day of the event. Oil, watercolor, mixed media, digital, photography, glasswork, woodworking, jewelry, pottery, and more will be on display and for purchase. Starting at 9 a.m., just two blocks from Carlsbad State Beach, attendees can browse dynamic exhibits and meet the artists along State Street and Grand Avenue. Art in the Village will also feature: Live sculpting, pottery, jewelry making, and painting demos throughout the day.

In addition the event will include:

Pop-Up Art: An Interactive Encounter (formerly Family Open Studios), that provides a 400-square-foot art-making pavilion for children and their families, operated by the City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office.

Live music on the Grand Avenue stage by The Ramblin’ Sweethearts and the That’s Right Band sponsored by Ting, with local musicians playing throughout the venue.

Food, Wine, and Beer Garden: This is a family-friendly location in the heart of the venue at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue.

New this year is a vibrant temporary pop-up art installation consisting of 10 curated surfboards by local and regional artists. Each Carlsbad-centric image is unique and highlights a different medium including carving, stained glass, mosaic, mixed media, airbrushing, acrylic and oil painting. The surfboards will be on display at Art in the Village and on display the week prior throughout Carlsbad Village.

For more information, visit carlsbad-village.com/events/art-in-the-village

Free food event Thursdays at church

St. Patrick Catholic Church hosts a free food event with homemade soup and dessert from 4:30 to 6 p.m Thursdays at the church, 3821 Adams St. All are welcome. Visit stpatrickcarlsbad.com.

An immersive health & wellness expo coming to Carlsbad

A first-of-its-kind health and wellness expo is coming to Carlsbad, June 24-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, according to a news release. Designed to bring various health professionals, vendors, coaches, educators, and the general public together at the Holiday Inn Event Venue in Carlsbad, this event will help connect attendees with practical health and wellness services, products, and personal development experiences.

In addition to the open exhibition hall of more than 40 vendors, including chiropractic, therapeutic, massage, spiritual, and sound alchemy services, there will be keynote presentations that focus on the education of the science behind sound frequency and its various health benefits for the mind, body, and soul.

The event is free for the general public. VIP packages are available for $50 each. Sponsorship packages are available until May 20. Visit https://www.echo-phi.com/

unityconsciousnessexpo for more information. Holiday Inn Carlsbad is located at 2725 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, 92009.

31st Annual Fire & Safety Expo/Firefighter Demolition Derby

The 31st Annual Fire & Safety Expo/Firefighter Demolition Derby, presented by San Diego City Firefighters Local 145, will be held Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Arena, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

The event, which is free with general fair admission, is held to heighten public awareness of modern emergency services, educate the public and build awareness about fire and burn prevention, and to raise much-needed funds for local Burn Institute programs and burn survivor support services, including Camp Beyond the Scars, a life-changing weeklong summer camp for burn-injured youth.

Event highlights:

11 a.m. On display: Emergency vehicles, Demo Derby cars in pits, CPR training from American Medical Response, Smoky the Bear

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Meet the Derby Teams: Derby pits open

12:50 p.m.: Burn Run Parade Kick Off: A parade of flashy fire trucks and apparatus

2:0 p.m.: Demolition Derby Preliminary Heats- Local heroes compete head-to-head

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Live firefighting demonstrations

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Demolition Derby last chance qualifiers and finals- A champion will be crowned.

For more information on The Burn Institute, visit www.burninstitute.org or call 858-541-2277.

Mainly Mozart 2023 Festival of the Orchestras

The Mainly Mozart 2023 Festival of the Orchestras concerts in Del Mar are June 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Surf Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. Remaining as of this publication date are:

Thursday, June 15

Gossec: Symphonie à 17 parties; Mozart: Bassoon Concerto, featuring soloist Whitney Crockett; Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Saturday, June 17

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances; Beethoven: String Quartet in F Minor; Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25, featuring soloist Anne-Marie McDermott

Sunday, June 18

Mozart: Grande Fantaisie in C minor; Brahms: Violin Concerto, featuring soloist Karen Gomyo

For tickets and more information phone (619) 239-0100 or visit mainlymozart.org.

San Diego Botanic Garden ushers in summer season with concert series reprise and major exhibition announcement

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) is beckoning locals and travelers alike with a summer lineup featuring a fresh slate of events. The fan-favorite Summer Nights (July 13 – Aug. 17) will be returning on select Thursdays and feature extended hours until 8 p.m., concerts, special events, along with specialty food and drink packages.

The traveling exhibition, Savage Gardens, will run from July 1 through Oct. 29 and spotlight carnivorous plants in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with large-scale artistic installations. All of this will be in addition to SDBG’s regular calendar of classes and activities across its 15 on-site gardens that represent different regions of the world, 12 demonstration gardens where visitors can learn in a hands-on setting, and the largest public bamboo collection in North America. The season will cap off with The Garden Party, SDBG’s annual fundraising event, set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Summer Nights will feature performances that range from children’s group Hullabaloo to jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. The popular Wine in the Garden event will also return this year with wine tastings and presentations by Certified Sommelier Dane Kuta and SDBG Director of Gardens John Clements to discuss how climate, soil, and terrain play a role in winemaking.

Amphitheater concerts and special presentations will require a separate “special event” ticket, which varies in price and includes admission to SDBG. Concerts on the Lawn are free with a general admission ticket but with capacity limited, reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/summer-nights/.