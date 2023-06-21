Annual Zero Waste Fair takes place June 24

A free Zero Waste Fair will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Encinitas Union School District Farm Lab, 441 Quail Gardens Drive, hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego and the city of Encinitas with tips on waste-free alternatives.

Highlights include a panel of community environmental leaders and sustainable businesses, educational booths, vendors and hands-on zero waste activities. Local band Tunewave will perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring gently used clothing and home items for the Swap and Shop booth. Register at cleansd.org/zerowastefair. — San Diego Union-Tribune

