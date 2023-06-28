June 30 issue: Local and regional events

18th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer returns in July

The 18th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is back with exciting additions for dogs and dog-loving families. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, the much-loved pup-focused community event will be held Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Dr. Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024).

The event features new canine-catered activities that includes demonstrations by San Diego firefighter and canine search specialist Chad Arberg, an Urban K9 Obstacle Course led by K9 Coach JT Clough, and a lure activity sponsored by SwiftPaws. The dog days event also includes numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings.

For pup lovers there will be plenty of sipping and noshing options with the event’s Libation Lounge featuring Lost Abbey, Wings and Arrow, Boochcraft hard kombucha, Ashland Hard Seltzer and Seaborne Cocktails as well as !mprov booze-free cocktails. A variety of food trucks and food pop-ups provide fantastic food options to enjoy while listening to live music at the Libation Lounge stage. Neso tents will also be placed throughout the park to provide much-needed shade for everyone.

“Rescue Row” will be the place to adopt a forever fur friend with rescue groups presented by Rancho Coastal Humane Society. All Rescue Row event proceeds are donated to Rancho Coastal Humane Society whose focus is to rescue, shelter, and find homes for companion animals while promoting humane ideals through education and community outreach. The City of Encinitas “Pet Health Expo” will be offering pet services, including microchipping, licensing, vaccinations, and more, thanks to San Diego Humane Society.

And if your pup likes to strut its fluff? Compete in one or more of the eight dog contests for a chance to take home a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place prize. First place winners receive a gift basket filled with dog food, toys, and treats. Register the day of the event at 9 a.m. with a $10 cash per entry.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, visit cardiff101.com.

Follow Cardiff 101 on Instagram for all your updates: @cardiff101mainstreet

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Tribute to Heroes’ pops concert

A Tribute to Heroes is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform memorable music from blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man, in addition to music from Apollo 13, Band of Brothers Suite, and the last movement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

San Diego County Credit Union in Encinitas to host blood drive

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, July 6, at four SDCCU locations. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives, and the San Diego Blood Bank must collect more than 350 units of blood per day to meet the needs of local patients. There is currently an extremely low inventory of blood. Hospital shelves are almost empty, and this short supply is affecting thousands of patients.

The San Diego Blood Bank will be at the following SDCCU location in Encinitas on July 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., so register today at: www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/77254

Location: San Diego County Credit Union, 501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, parking lot.

For more information, visit sdccu.com/blooddrive.

To learn more about the San Diego Blood Bank or for more information, visit https://www.sandiegobloodbank.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present “Snakes and More Snakes”

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on July 8 at 10 a.m. titled “Snakes and More Snakes.” Bruce Ireland and his crew of snake wranglers will be back to share their latest stories along with some of their recent rescues. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 4 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker Lauretta Crites

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10.

The event speaker is Lauretta Crites (https://laurettacrites.com). Her topic is “Create! Keys to Unlocking Your Creative Power.” Learn the aamzing power hiding in your passion for quilting. Crites believes that creativity is a path to joy, and that everyone is creative. On Wednesday, July 12, join her at Quilt In A Day for “Painted Tyvek Koi Fish” workshop. You’ll learn how to take tyvek and paint and make these stunning fish come to life. No machine needed. Come and learn this exciting technique. Open to non-members. For more information, visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Sponsorships open for Oktoberfest

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s annual Oktoberfest will take place Sept. 24, and all area businesses are invited to become sponsors and exhibitors. This free family-oriented regional festival and craft fair celebrates German roots and culture. More than 15,000 guests are expected to attend the event, which spans one-third of a mile along Mountain Vista Drive, off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Call (760) 753-6041, email community@encinitaschamber.com or visit encinitasoktoberfest.com for more about participating and sponsorship. — Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune

Encinitas Cruise Nights

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s next Encinitas Cruise Night, which includes new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands, will be held July 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September. Upcoming Cruise Nights will be held on July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

The event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and E101 Mainstreet Office. In July Blame Betty will perform, as well as The Sea Monks, and the Encinitas School of Music. This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street, and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Encinitas Library hosts free concert

The Friends of the Encinitas Library host a free concert featuring singer Jonathan Karrant and pianist Joshua White from 2 to 3 p.m. July 2 at the Encinitas Library. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The program will include classic standards and contemporary songs in the jazz genre. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org. —Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

CS speaker to discuss “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear”

A talk will be given on “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear” by Alexandre Fischer, CS, a Christian Science healer from Pau, France on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas 92024. Fischer will explore “how living life without fear is possible through understanding our relationship with God, Love, who is the source of the light that frees us.” This will be a 30-minute talk followed by a period of questions and answers from the audience. The talk will be preceded by an inspirational piano prelude beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit cschurchrsf.org.

Animal shelter offers reading program with pets

Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers its Happy Tales reading program for ages 6 and older, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 389 Requeza St. Children read aloud to the dogs, cats and rabbits available for adoption. The cost for a session is $10 per child. Upcoming sessions will be held July 10, July 22, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 19. Sessions are limited to 6 children. Each child must be supervised by a parent. Kids can bring a book or borrow a book from the RCHS Humane Education library. Pre-regration required at rchumanesociety.org/youth-programs/happy-tales. —Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

Pet loss support offered at humane society

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers a Pet Loss Support Program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 and July 15 at the animal shelter, 389 Requeza St. The free, one-on-one, 20-minute telephone consultations are meant to help folks who recently lost pets or have pets suffering from major illnesses. Inquiries must be made no later than 11 a.m. on the day before the session you want. To make an appointment or get information, call (760)753-6413 or email jjanowiak@sdpets.org. —Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights (July 13 – Aug. 17) will be returning on select Thursdays and feature extended hours until 8 p.m., concerts, special events, along with specialty food and drink packages.

The traveling exhibition, Savage Gardens, will run from July 1 through Oct. 29 and spotlight carnivorous plants in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with large-scale artistic installations. All of this will be in addition to SDBG’s regular calendar of classes and activities across its 15 on-site gardens that represent different regions of the world, 12 demonstration gardens where visitors can learn in a hands-on setting, and the largest public bamboo collection in North America. The season will cap off with The Garden Party, SDBG’s annual fundraising event, set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Summer Nights will feature performances that range from children’s group Hullabaloo to jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. The popular Wine in the Garden event will also return this year with wine tastings and presentations by Certified Sommelier Dane Kuta and SDBG Director of Gardens John Clements to discuss how climate, soil, and terrain play a role in winemaking.

Amphitheater concerts and special presentations will require a separate “special event” ticket, which varies in price and includes admission to SDBG. Concerts on the Lawn are free with a general admission ticket but with capacity limited, reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/summer-nights/.

For more information on the events and programs, visit www.SDBG.org.

Lyle Lovett to celebrate Independence Day with special Belly Up show

Grammy-winning country music legend Lyle Lovett is set to make a special Fourth of July appearance at the Belly Up, after selling out his July 3 show at the Solana Beach venue in just hours.

The two intimate performances by Lovett will be his first shows ever at the Belly Up. Over the years, Lovett has written and released multiple chart-topping songs including “If I Had a Boat” and “Cowboy Man.” His accomplished career has also earned him spots in both the Austin City Limits and Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Showtime for Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Belly Up on Tuesday, July 4 is 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are highly recommended and are available at bellyup.com or the Belly Up box office, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair continues to run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

