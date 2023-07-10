’Seeds for the Future’ dinner supports Berry Good Food

Local nonprofit Berry Good Food Foundation will host its annual “Seeds for the Future” dinner on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Julep in Mission Hills, featuring the best of San Diego and Baja’s sustainable culinary community of chefs, farmers, fishermen, winemakers, distillers and brewers.

Proceeds from the dinner will help fund Berry Good Food’s annual school garden grants. Since 2017, Berry Good Food (BGF) has awarded more than $65,000 in grants to 30 schools and educational organizations to enhance the teaching of agriculture and healthy eating.

Food Network star Carlos Anthony, executive chef at Herb & Wood, will emcee the event. The evening will include a four-course dinner menu prepared by Chef Aarti Sanghavi of Urban Kitchen Group, Chef Erik Aronow of Marisi and Chef Miguel Valdez of Liberty Call Distilling. The event will also include an auction—a portion of the items will also be available to the general public for bidding on BGF’s website the week leading up to the event.

Funding from last year’s “Seeds for the Future” dinner allowed Berry Good Food to re-launch its school garden grant program after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic as well as provide instructional hands-on gardening, cooking and educational support to award recipients. The upcoming 2023 BGF grant cycle will begin in October with an application available for local schools and educational organizations on the BGF website, berrygoodfood.org.

Tickets for the dinner are $185 and available at seeds2023.eventbrite,com.

