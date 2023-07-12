July 14 issue: Local and regional events

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features LITVAKdance and two guest companies

Enjoy an evening of art, music and dance with libations from LITVAKdance. Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features guest companies Khambatta Dance, Seattle, Wash., and PushFOLD, Portland, Oregon, alongside LITVAKdance, Encinitas, performing work by international choreographers and company members. Live music from Montalban Quintet.

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 will be held Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at ICA San Diego North, 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information, visit litvakdance.com/performs

North Coast RepertoryTheatre to present hit musical ‘Pippin’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “Pippin,” winner of five Tony Awards, July 19- Aug. 13. (Previews start July 19, opening night is July 22, closes Aug. 13 with a possible extension to Aug. 20).

Pippin is a mesmerizing journey that explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy, presented in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. The story follows Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, as he yearns to discover passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. Accompanied by a dazzling troupe of traveling performers, Pippin embarks on an extraordinary quest to experience the multifaceted facets of life. With exceptional music, mesmerizing dance, and boundless fun, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts have returned. Enjoy free live music from local bands at Moonlight Beach on the dates below:

Sunday, July 23:

Headliner: Len Rainey and The Midnight Players 3-5 p.m.; Opener: School of Rock House Band 1-2 p.m.

Original sound of Blues, Soul and Rock and Roll, mixed with some old school magic that will make you want to get up and move.

Sunday, Aug. 6:

Headliner: Brawley 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Good Day - Bach 2 Rock Band 1-2 p.m.

California Honky Tonk at its best. A stellar group of artists playing country music ranging from the traditional era to modern times.

Sunday, Aug. 20:

Headliner: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m.

Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll.

Artists subject to change. Admission is free and open to the public. Be sure to follow all beach rules. Address: 400 B St, Encinitas, 92024.

For assistance, contact city staff at arts@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2746.

Children’s author Julie D’Ann coming to Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center

DreamBuilder coach and children’s author Julie D’Ann is helping kids to bring magical transformation into their lives through the pages of her new book, Which Would You Choose?

This guide for kids presents a series of daily situations, circumstances, events, and experiences that a child might encounter throughout life. The goal of each illustrated scenario is to teach children about the power of choice and how shifting their mindset and outlook can result in a change in their reality, which can influence everyone and everyone around them.

Which Would You Choose? illustrates the power of deciding to choose your thoughts to change your feelings and emotions, so that kids can learn to make better, more positive choices in their lives, and ultimately, create a more fun life that they truly love living.

In celebration of her National Book Tour, Julie D’Ann will be sharing her inspiring message with children across San Diego on Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m., at Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center (1040 N. El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas, 92024, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2785).

No RSVP required. Visit www.JulieDAnnAuthor.com for more information about the author.

‘An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh’ to be held in Encinitas

“An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh” will be held Friday, July 28, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living in Encinitas (1613 Lake Drive).

Van Praagh is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of over a dozen international best-sellers, including his debut, Talking to Heaven. Van Praagh’s book titles include: Talking To Heaven, Reaching to Heaven, Healing Grief, Heaven and Earth, Looking Beyond, Meditations, Ghosts Among Us, Unfinished Business, Growing Up In Heaven, Adventures of the Soul, How to Heal a Grieving Heart, and The Power of Love.

Throughout his career, he has appeared on national radio and television shows including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, 48 Hours, The View, The Joy Behar Show, Chelsea Lately, Coast to Coast AM, and more.

Purchase a ticket for the VIP event that begins at 5:45 p.m. VIP ticket includes a pre-event reception with Van Praagh, light appetizers and cocktails. A VIP ticket also includes early admission, upfront seating, and reserved parking.The main event begins at 7 p.m.

To secure your tickets, visit vanpraagh.com/events

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Tribute to Heroes’ pops concert

A Tribute to Heroes is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform memorable music from blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man, in addition to music from Apollo 13, Band of Brothers Suite, and the last movement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is holding the following events in July:

Backyard Composting Basics: Free workshop, Tuesday, July 25, 7-8 p.m.

Composting is a great summer activity to get kids outdoors and learning about ecosystems.

Gain skills to take home at this one-hour workshop sponsored by the County of San Diego and in partnership with California Rare Fruit Growers. You’ll learn which compost bin to use, how to achieve the right composition of carbon- to nitrogen-rich materials in your pile, and how to prevent unwanted smells and critters. You’ll leave with the tools you need to start making your own natural soil amendments for your garden, with materials you already have.

Location: Norway Hall, 2006 E. Vista Way, Vista, Calif., 92084.

Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/42tSaC5

July Green Living Tour: Saturday, July 29, 10-11 a.m.

The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation’s home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, the knowledgeable Eco Team docents will walk you through the center’s worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and its programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood.

Register at bit.ly/41XgZWQ to attend. Location: Solana Center: 139 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

Annual Basket Class Day to be held by Misti Washington Gourd & Basket Guild

Misti Washington Gourd & Basket Guild will hold its Annual Basket Class Day on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 9: a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a traditional day of celebration. The Guild is featuring low-cost classes for members and the community. This event is open to the public.

The basket-making classes will be held at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, next to the San Diego Botanic Garden. Turn onto Ecke Ranch Road to access driveway.

The cost of the classes range from $25 to $60 which includes the registration fee.

The classes offered include: Cherokee Double Wall Basket, Melon Basket, Fibonacci Basket, Double Border Basket, Metallic Patchwork Applied to Surface, Pine Needle Frame Attached to a Mirror.

A large selection of basketry supplies have been donated to the Guild and will be for sale at Basket Day. including base and handle kits with instructions, handles and rims — all shapes and sizes, dyed flat reed, natural flat reed, round reed, oval reed, ash, some natural materials, sea grass, and more.

Members of Misti Washington Gourd & Basket Guild represent all levels of interest in basket and gourd making — beginners, professionals, hobbyists and collectors. The members all share a common fascination for handmade vessels and sculptural objects — whether ornamental or utilitarian — and for the natural and manufactured fibers used in their construction.

The Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild meets on the first Sunday of each month at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, and offers a variety of events and weaving support to its members at all levels. Guests are welcome.

For more information go to baskets-gourds.com/classes.

Encinitas Cruise Nights

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s next Encinitas Cruise Night, which includes new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands, will be held July 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September. Other upcoming Cruise Nights will be held on Aug. 17, and Sept. 21.

The event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and E101 Mainstreet Office. This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street, and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Animal shelter offers reading program with pets

Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers its Happy Tales reading program for ages 6 and older, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 389 Requeza St. Children read aloud to the dogs, cats and rabbits available for adoption. The cost for a session is $10 per child. Upcoming sessions will be held July 22, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 19. Sessions are limited to 6 children. Each child must be supervised by a parent. Kids can bring a book or borrow a book from the RCHS Humane Education library. Pre-regration required at rchumanesociety.org/youth-programs/happy-tales. —Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights (July 13 – Aug. 17) will be returning on select Thursdays and feature extended hours until 8 p.m., concerts, special events, along with specialty food and drink packages.

The traveling exhibition, Savage Gardens, will run from July 1 through Oct. 29 and spotlight carnivorous plants in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with large-scale artistic installations. All of this will be in addition to SDBG’s regular calendar of classes and activities across its 15 on-site gardens that represent different regions of the world, 12 demonstration gardens where visitors can learn in a hands-on setting, and the largest public bamboo collection in North America. The season will cap off with The Garden Party, SDBG’s annual fundraising event, set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Summer Nights will feature performances that range from children’s group Hullabaloo to jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. The popular Wine in the Garden event will also return this year with wine tastings and presentations by Certified Sommelier Dane Kuta and SDBG Director of Gardens John Clements to discuss how climate, soil, and terrain play a role in winemaking.

Amphitheater concerts and special presentations will require a separate “special event” ticket, which varies in price and includes admission to SDBG. Concerts on the Lawn are free with a general admission ticket but with capacity limited, reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/summer-nights/.

For more information on the events and programs, visit www.SDBG.org.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Nature Demo

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold a nature demonstration on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This demo will be a presentation from Conor Lenehan, deputy fire marshal for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. With a potentially very dry summer approaching, there has never been a better time to be mindful of wildfire risks and safety. Meet, greet, and pose your questions to the conservancy’s Next to Nature series experts.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Diego Science Center Conference Room 121, 3030 Bunker Hill St. San Diego, 92109.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.