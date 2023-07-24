Learn about the business of beer at Craft Beer Con

The San Diego Brewers Guild will host the 2023 Craft Beer Con on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Mira Costa College’s San Elijo campus in Cardiff. The annual half-day conference toasts San Diego as The Capital of Craft and discusses trends in the local craft beer industry.

The conference begins at 11 a.m. and includes education tracks on production, sales and marketing; a trade show that runs throughout the day; and beer tastings that start at 4 p.m.

“While some of the topics are nuanced for experienced brewers and brewery owners, this is a tremendous opportunity for anyone interested in our industry to learn more and get involved,” said Brewers Guild board member Erik Fowler in a news release. “Craft Beer Con has become our best networking event for both Guild members and newcomers, and we can’t wait to celebrate all that is good about the local craft beer scene.”

Attendees can learn from such topics as hopping techniques for modern beer styles, marketing to a non-beer drinker, the world of a beer buyer, and leadership development. Speakers from some of the most well-known San Diego breweries will be on hand as part of the panels, including AleSmith Brewing Company, Belching Beaver Brewery, Pizza Port, and Stone Brewing.

Craft Beer Con is co-produced by MiraCosta College’s BrewTech Program, a 210-hour course that trains students to become production brewers and is the only Master Brewers Association of the Americas-recognized brewing program in the State of California.

Tickets can be purchased at sdbeer.com/sdcbc.html