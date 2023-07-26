July 28: Events in and around Encinitas

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.

Tramonto Music Festival

The Tramonto Music Festival was established by the City of Encinitas to offer audiences access to exceptional classical music experiences. Tramonto’s inaugural debut in summer 2023 will be produced by Jacopo Giacopuzzi and feature an ensemble of notable and award-winning international musicians.

The festival will feature three concerts Aug. 3-5 as well as an exclusive Meet the Artists event on Aug. 1.

All three concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library.For more information about the concerts, times and performers, tickets and more visit encinitasca.gov.

Square dancing - fun from any angle!

Come discover modern square dancing danced to a live caller who sings and calls to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western, etc. An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance (6-7 p.m.) with refreshments, fellowship, and watch skilled square dancers dance, Sandpipers Square Dance Club (7-9 p.m.), Aug 26, at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

Info: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org or 310-710-7530, nancy@sandiegocac.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present speaker on Coastal Geology

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Coastal Geology”. Keith Heyer Meldahl, former MiraCosta professor of geology and author of Surf, Sand and Stone, will describe the processes that shape our constantly changing shoreline. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Encinitas Cruise Nights

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s next Encinitas Cruise Night, which includes new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands, will be held Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September. Other upcoming Cruise Nights will be held on Sept. 21.

The event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and E101 Mainstreet Office. This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street, and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature ‘As You Like It’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the pastoral romantic comedy “As You Like It” July 21-Aug. 5 as its next student production that will tour to three different outdoor venues in three different cities. Admission is free. All show times are at 5:30 p.m.

Performances remaining are July 27-29 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar (use entrance south off of San Andres Dr. near California Bank & Trust to get to parking lot and dirt path to venue); and Aug. 3-5 at La Colonia Park Courtyard, 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach.

Benjamin Cole is the director of this emotional roller-coaster for four sets of couples as they attempt to cure their love sickness or allow themselves to fall fully head over heels while still taking time to philosophize about the beauty of nature versus the ridiculousness of courtly manners.

For more information, call (858) 481-1055 or visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Ovation Theatre presents The Phantom of the Opera to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre will present North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of The Phantom of the Opera. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, Ovation Theatre’s six-show run of The Phantom of the Opera opens Aug. 4 in San Marcos.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera is a thrilling and romantic account of the legendary Phantom, a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris. With its record-breaking Broadway run, Phantom has become a cultural tour de force, and one of the most successful musicals of all time, according to a news release.

The Phantom of the Opera will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13. For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit ovationtheatre.org/phantom. Get a sneak peek into the production and rehearsals on Instagram @ovationtheatreshows and Facebook @ovationtheatre.

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts

Encinitas’ Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts are back. Enjoy free live music from local bands at Moonlight Beach with a lineup that includes:

Sunday, Aug. 6: Brawley 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Good Day - Bach 2 Rock Band 1-2 p.m. California Honky Tonk at its best. A stellar group of artists playing country music ranging from the traditional era to modern times.

Sunday, Aug. 20: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m. Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll.

Admission is free and open to the public.400 B St, Encinitas.

For more info email arts@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2746.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and The Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer Concerts at the Cove series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation workshop

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will host the July Green Living Tour on Saturday, July 29, 10-11 a.m.

The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation’s home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action.

On the tour, the knowledgeable Eco Team docents will walk you through the center’s worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and its programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood.

Register at bit.ly/41XgZWQ to attend. 139 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella which will run now through Aug. 6. Cinderella returns to the Junior Theatre stage in this updated version of the classic and beloved musical. The iconic story of Cinderella follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope. Cinderella inspires all as she overcomes adversity with grace and strength. The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Cardiff Farmers Market

The new Cardiff Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine on the Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus. This is a Certified California Farmers Market, that features locally sourced produce that is harvested that morning and sold by local farmers, along with a curated group of craft vendors and local makers. 3333 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff.

Family Fun Day at the Lagoon

The Nature Collective will host a Family Fun Day on Aug. 6 on the theme of fire awareness. Nature Collective and San Diego County Parks + Recreation rangers will provide hands-on activities from craft-making to animal encounters at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Young attendees can earn a Junior Ranger badge.

2710 Manchester Ave, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Registration required at naturecollective.org.

Discovery Tour at San Elijo Lagoon

Discover the beauty of San Elijo Lagoon: where fresh water and saltwater meet and mix, migratory and resident birds share a sanctuary, and many animals find a home with a Discovery Tour on Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m., at the San Elijo Lagoon.

This guided tour by volunteer Emmy Garnica will inspire all to watch and listen for various birds that rest in – and fly across – the salt marsh and mudflats.

No matter the season, you can enjoy, photograph, and identify a host of native plants.

2710 Manchester Ave, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Registration required at naturecollective.org.

Historical Bus Tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association is hosting its fall historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 12 featuring over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm.

The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Visit preserveencinitas.com for ticket info. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F Street and 4th Street at 9 a.m. and return at 12 p.m.

The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour.

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert Aug. 1

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will hold its next concert on Aug. 1, featuring country headliner Sara Petite on the main stage.

Petite will be joined by musical legend and renowned recording artist Jack Tempchin, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame whose numerous hit songs include The Eagles’ Peaceful Easy Feeling.

The concerts will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben.

The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org.

Taste of Encinitas tickets now on sale

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues.

There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com/to purchase tickets online.

La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary announces date for 4th Annual beWELL event

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event “Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament” on Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway.

Registration is open at rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Del Mar racing season events

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events including the Taste of New Orleans on Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. at Seaside Cabana. For more information and a list of other events, visit dmtc.com