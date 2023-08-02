The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Aug. 3-6

Leon Bridges performs “Amelia” at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Thursday

Tiki Oasis: This year’s Tiki Oasis will include seminars on the history of swimwear and Black-owned resorts, a variety of concerts and a free art exhibit and market. Aug. 2 through 6. Town and Country Resort, 500 Hotel Cir N., San Diego. Free to $499. tikioasis.com/town-and-country

Horses break from the gate for the third race on Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack in July 2021. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Taste of New Orleans: This weekend at the Del Mar Racetrack means Cajun cuisine, three-course brunches at the Turf Club, happy hour events and more. Aug. 3 through 6. Del Mar Racetrack, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Ticket prices depend on event. dmtc.com

Rooftop Cinema Club: The rooftop theater is showing classics this weekend, including “Fight Club,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Princess Bride,” “Friday” and “The Parent Trap.” Fourth floor Sport Terrace, Harbor Tower, Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego. Tickets for adults 18 and older from $16.50–$25.50; military and student discounts available. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Crime and Punishment, a Comedy”: The Old Globe presents the world premiere of this 90-minute parody of Dostoevksy’s Russian novel about a man struggling with the guilt of a justifiable murder. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays Through Aug. 20. Sheryl & Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, Balboa Park. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

“Cotton Patch Gospel”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Tom Key, Russell Treyz and Harry Chapin’s musical adaptation of Clarence Jordan’s translations of the New Testament set in modern-day Georgia. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 3. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $28-$82. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”: The Old Globe presents William Shakespeare’s comedy about Falstaff’s failed attempts to seduce two married women for their money presented in the style of a 1950s TV sit-com. 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

‘Art of Science’ exhibit opens: UC San Diego Library’s 2023 Art of Science Exhibit opened last weekend and will be on exhibit through Jan. 15 at two locations, UCSD’s Sally T. WongAvery Library and the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park. The exhibit features nine award-winning images from the library’s Art of Sciences contest which celebrates research work being conducted at UCSD and beyond in archaeology, ocean science, chemistry, climate science, engineering and more. A digital exhibit has also being created so the images, and explanations of the science behind them, can live online in perpetuity. lib.ucsd.edu/artofscience2023

Friday

Liberty Station’s annual ArtWalk in August 2019. (Rick Nocon / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Liberty Station ArtWalk: 2023 rings in the 18th annual Liberty Station ArtWalk, a festival featuring more than 150 artists. In addition to paintings, photography, jewelry and sculpture for sale, the days-long event presents refreshments and music for guests. Preview event 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Station, 2751 Dewey Road, San Diego. $25 for preview event, otherwise free. artwalksandiego.org

Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market: Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town brings on three days of clothing, handwoven textiles, jewelry, ceramic and clay pottery. The market will also feature Mata Ortiz pottery, an ancient form of pottery known for its intricate designs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Bazaar del Mundo, 4133 Taylor St., San Diego. Free. bazaardelmundo.com/event/latin-american-festival

Taste of Imperial Avenue: Logan Heights Community Development Corp. presents this second annual tasting event with samples from more than 15 food and drink venues, plus a beer garden, DJ and live music. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. 2835 Imperial Ave., San Diego. $20 and up. (619) 858-0563, loganheightsscdc.org

“Animal World” exhibit: Brooks Theater Gallery will host a free reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday for this new exhibit of 68 pieces of animal-themed art by 34 local artists. Exhibit continues through Sept. 13. 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. For hours, call (760) 433-8900 or visit oceansidetheatre.org

“Ride the Cyclone”: Trinity Theatre Co. presents the San Diego premiere of this musical comedy about six Canadian teen choir singers who die in a roller-coaster accident, then vie for the carnival prize of being reborn. 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., San Diego. $25. trinityttc.org

Summer concerts kick off at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in June 2022. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Beethoven By the Bay: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Johann Stuckenbruck and pianist Eric Lu present Beethoven’s “Fidelio” overture, Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major and “Eroica” Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, Downtown. $27-$100. (619) 235-0804, theshell.org

“Eleanor”: Broadway Theater in Vista presents Deborah Wenck in Mark St. Germain’s solo play about Eleanor Roosevelt, her unorthodox marriage to FDR and her controversial life and loves. Opens Friday and runs through Aug. 20. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $22. (760) 806-7905, broadwayvista.biz

Saturday

‘Always ... Patsy Cline’ opens in Point Loma: D&P Productions present Ted Swindley’s musical inspired by the true story of 1960s country singer Patsy Cline and her pen-pal friendship with fan Louise Seger, starring Cathy DeBrule and Dena Mattox and an all-female band. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 12; 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 13. 2818 Avenida De Portugal, Point Loma. $25. castplayers.org

San Diego Soul Food Fest in 2021. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Soul Food Fest: Established in 2021 to showcase and honor the cuisines of the African diaspora, the festival comes back to City Heights in 2023 with vendors and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 4090 University Ave., San Diego. $5 to $20. sandiegosoulfoodfest.com

Bleached Festival: Leon Bridges, Omar Apollo, Joji, Yves Tumor, PinkPantheress, Caroline Polachek and more than 25 other artists will soon grace Waterfront Park in the new Bleached Festival. Saturday and Sunday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego. $95 to $195. bleachedfest.com

Oyster Day specials: In honor of National Oyster Day on Saturday, King’s Fish House and Water Grill locations in San Diego County are serving more than 15 varieties of the briny shellfish this weekend. King’s will be offering Kumamoto, Pacific and Eastern oysters at 5625 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, and at 825 Camino de la Reina, San Diego. kingsfishhouse.com Water Grill will offer Kumamoto and Pacific oysters, along with the honeymoon oyster prepared with urchin lobe, salmon roe and two types of tobiko (flying fish roe), quail egg yolk and green onion. 615 J St, San Diego. watergrill.com

‘SneakerHead’ exhibit opens: San Diego fiber artist Domonique D A King is hosting a solo show of sneaker-related artwork that she creates entirely from colored yarn and nails. Over the past 10 years, King has perfected her unique artistic medium to celebrate Black culture. There will also be a back-to-school shoe drive for children in the community. Exhibit visitors are encouraged to bring new and lightly worn children’s shoes to the reception. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Mixed Grounds Coffee, 2920 Imperial Ave., San Diego. woodwoolsteel.com

Sunday

“Myths and Rites”: La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest presents Stravinsky’s “Rites of Spring” and works by Liszt, Gluck and Szymanowski, featuring pianist Thomas Adès. 3 p.m. Sunday . Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $43-100. (858) 459-3728. theconrad.org

Concerts on the Green in Kate Sessions Park: The Pacific Beach Town Council presents Concerns on the Green. With a panoramic view of Mission Bay, Cassie B Project will perform, along with local youth bands. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Stage opens 4 p.m. Kate Sessions Park, 5115 Soledad Road, San Diego. Free. pbtowncouncil.org/concerts-on-the-green

San Diego civic organist Raul Prieto before a free Sunday performance at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park in May 2022. (Hayne Palmour IV / For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Organ concert at Spreckels Organ Pavilion: Every week, the historic pavilion hosts an organ concert, free for the public to enjoy. 2 p.m. Sunday. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 2125 Pan American E. Road, San Diego. Free. balboapark.org/arts-culture/spreckels-organ-pavilion/

Ongoing events

“Is It Thursday Yet”: La Jolla Playhouse presents the closing weekend of dancer-choreographer Jenn Freeman’s solo dance-theater piece inspired by her recent diagnosis on the autism spectrum. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UCSD, La Jolla. $25-$64. (858) 550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org