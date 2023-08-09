Aug. 11 issue: Local and regional events

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit cardiffgreekfest.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present speaker on Coastal Geology

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Coastal Geology”. Keith Heyer Meldahl, former MiraCosta professor of geology and author of Surf, Sand and Stone, will describe the processes that shape our constantly changing shoreline. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Coastal Communities Concert Band to present Summer Pops Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band will present its Summer Pops Concert on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street, Carlsbad. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at .www.cccband.com June 2023.pdf or by calling (760) 727-3741.

This concert features a varied repertoire with something for every generation The band’s program includes familiar tunes from Grease and My Fair Lady as well as American Jazz favorites and the music of composer John Williams. Video game fans will delight in the familiar music of Super Mario Brothers. Vocalist Michael Ruhl returns with several pieces including a vocal tribute to the late Tony Bennett, singing his most beloved ballad, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco.

Free historical downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society.

This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, Aug. 19. Meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are always greatly appreciated.

Artist brings largescale, abstract photographic artwork to solo exhibition in Encinitas

Native San Diegan artist Brian Van de Wetering will present Under Glass – An exhibition of experimental lumen prints, on display as part of the City of Encinitas Visual Art program at the Encinitas Community Center (1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024) now through Oct. 18, 2023 (opened July 28). A reception and artist lecture will be held at the Community Center on Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The artist lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. Under Glass is the culmination of five years of experimentation with the photographic process known as lumen printing by Van de Wetering. A lumen print is a type of contact print or photogram made by exposing photographic paper to sunlight without the use of a camera. For more information on the artist, visit brianvandewetering-photo.com.

Public invited to first-ever C-Note Sale at Off Track Gallery

The Off Track Gallery, located in downtown Encinitas, will host its first-ever C-Note Sale, offering a unique opportunity to find a treasure at an affordable price, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The C-Note Sale at Off Track Gallery will showcase an exclusive collection of original art created by the talented local artists of the San Dieguito Art Guild. This one-day event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for art lovers to peruse a wide variety of artworks and possibly snag a bargain.

The concept behind a C-Note Sale is simple: selected items are available for purchase for $100, or as some may call it, a “C-note.” This pricing enables customers to acquire one-of-a-kind artworks at a significantly reduced cost. With paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, fused glass, fiber arts, and more, there is something for everyone at this extraordinary sale.

For more information, visit offtrackgallery.com or contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com.

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club Zoom meeting

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will hold a meeting on Zoom on Aug. 12. The speaker will be Max Disposti, founder and executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. He will speak on: “Human Trafficking in the LGBTQ+ Community.” Disposti is an expert in human trafficking prevention, LGBTQ immigrants and queer homeless youth. He is currently Senate appointee, California State Board of Behavioral Science Chair (BBS) and on the San Diego (SD) LGBT Leadership Council as well as other committees. More information is available at www.encdc.org.

Lagoon foundation to hold Kids Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is holding a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served.

Kids can be part of a beautification project at the Discovery Center and can paint tiles for a mural to be unveiled at the gala. Tile painting can be done from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. Tiles can be purchased with gala tickets or separately for kids and adults to paint. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/ kidsgala2023.

Laughing Pony Rescue invites horse lovers and wellness enthusiasts to ‘Mindfulness and Movement’ event

Laughing Pony Rescue (LPR), a horse rescue organization based in Rancho Santa Fe, invites wellness enthusiasts with a love for horses to come to their newest series, “Mindfulness and Movement”. The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Laughing Pony Rescue, 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The series is led by certified instructors and equine specialists and those that attend can expect a meet and greet with the organization’s horses, equine-based activities to see the magic and healing natures of the horses, a 20-minute yoga session and meditation. Rescued horses in the therapy program have helped numerous individuals struggling from a variety of illnesses.

Proceeds from this class go directly back to Laughing Pony Rescue which has saved over 1,300 horses, donkeys and farm animals from abuse, neglect and slaughter.

To participate, LPR asks you to RSVP to Laura Spielman at laura@laughingponyrescue.org. There is a suggested donation of $50 that goes back to the organization.

For more information, visit laughingponyrescue.org.

Outdoor mandala making workshop

Coastal Roots Farm will hold an “Outdoor Mandala Making Workshop” on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 2:30-5 p.m. (441 Saxony Road, Encinitas). Join Coastal Roots Farm for a Jewish take on the mandala in a hands-on workshop led by mandala-making teacher Leah Antignas and the Farm’s Director of Jewish Life, Rebecca Joy Fletcher. Make your own unique mandala using organic materials from the Farm’s Food Forest and engage in a conversation about the beauty of impermanence.

Visit coastalrootsfarm.org/event/outdoor-mandala-making-workshop/ to register and for tickets.

Cardiff Farmers Market

The new Cardiff Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine on the Mira Costa College San Elijo Campus. This is a Certified California Farmers Market, that features locally sourced produce that is harvested that morning and sold by local farmers, along with a curated group of craft vendors and local makers. 3333 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff.

North Coast Art Gallery to present 71st Fine Art Open Annual Show award ceremony and public opening

The 71st Fine Art Open Annual Show award ceremony and public opening will be held Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Coastal Art Gallery, 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 101, Carlsbad, 92008. It is an opportunity to nosh, converse with the artists, chose original artwork for your space and enjoy this diverse selection of contemporary art.

The 71st Fine Art Annual Show is available for viewing during business hours at the North Coastal Art Gallery from Aug. 7 – Sept. 4. It is not “just an art exhibition”. It is another sentence in the long, rich, diverse visual conversation between the creative people who present it, and a community that is enriched by it. Visit northcoastalartgallery.com for more information.

Encinitas Cruise Nights

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s next Encinitas Cruise Night, which includes new and familiar car clubs and awesome local live bands, will be held Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The series is held on the third Thursday of May through September. Other upcoming Cruise Nights will be held on Sept. 21.

The event will feature music on the Main Stage at F Street, Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, and E101 Mainstreet Office.In July Blame Betty will perform, as well as The Sea Monks, and the Encinitas School of Music. This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street, and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert

The next Encinitas’ Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 20: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m. Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll.

Admission is free and open to the public.400 B St, Encinitas.

For more information email arts@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2746.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues. There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets online.

Square dance fun for new dancers

Come discover modern square dancing danced to a live caller who sings and calls to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western, etc. An introduction for new dancers, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance 6-7 p.m. Enjoy refreshments, fellowship, and watch skilled square dancers dance, Sandpipers Square Dance Club 7-9 p.m.

Held every fourth Saturday at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org or 310-710-7530 or nancy@sandiegocac.org.

Monthly themes: Aug. 26 Hawaiian Nights; Sept. 23 Wild West; Oct. 28 Oktoberfest; Nov. 25 Thanksgiving.

Also square dance classes

Square dance classes are being held Tuesdays at St. James Parish in Solana Beach.

All are invited from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Modern Western Square Dancing is friendship set to music. This lively group fun is easy to learn. Partner and dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. St. James Parish Hall is located at 625 S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach. Only $10 per session. Sponsored by Sandpipers Square Dance Club and SD Catholic Adult Community. For more detailed info. visit: sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org and/or stjamesandleo.org.

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach.

Dog surfing classes offered before contest

The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host dog surf competition training courses, taught by the SoCal Surf Dogs at Del Mar Dog Beach. The classes prepare dogs for the center’s annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon set for Sept. 10. The next session is Aug. 20. Visit animalcenter.org/surf-dogsurf-a-thon

Del Mar racing season events

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events. For more information and a list of events, visit dmtc.com

Ovation Theatre presents ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre is presenting North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of “The Phantom of the Opera”. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score. Ovation Theatre’s six-show run opened Aug. 4 in San Marcos. Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s “Phantom” is a thrilling and romantic account of a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris. “The Phantom of the Opera’s next shows will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 11-13.

For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit ovationtheatre.org/phantom.

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert Aug. 22

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben. The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.