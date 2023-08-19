From film festival for kids to meetups for veterans: Community events around San Diego County

Retired Navy Capt. John Chamberlain, a Vista resident, was inducted into the exclusive Holland Club of the United States Submarine (USSVI) group. Local USSVI Scamp Base Commander Troy Hendrickson presented Chamberlain with a Holland Club certificate, honoring him on the 50th anniversary of becoming qualified to serve on submarines. Chamberlain served as command officer on the submarine USS Grayback, and was deployed off the coast of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. The Holland Club, named after submarine designer John P. Holland, is a group within the USSVI. A USSVI member who has been designated “Qualified in Submarines” for at least 50 years is eligible to become a member of the Holland Club. From left, Petty Officer First Class Gonzago Santa Maria; Lt. Cmdr. Robert B. Leider; Chamberlain; Electronics Technician First Class Troy Hendrickson, Scamp Base commander; and Master Chief Fire Control Technician Owen McCoy.

CARLSBAD

Library Learning Center celebrates 15th anniversary

The Library Learning Center will mark its 15th year with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at the center, 3368 Eureka Place. Highlights include live music by LuMaya starting at noon, food from local restaurant Lola’s starting at 11 a.m., bilingual story time, a genealogy demonstration and a documentary screening, among other family-friendly activities. The library includes specialized browsing collections and programs along with services such as English as a Second Language classes and tutoring.

Agua Hedionda puts on Discovery Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation will put on its Discovery Gala, themed DC Superheroes, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road. Highlights include entertainment by Atomic Groove and dinner by Vigilucci’s Restaurant Group, sponsored by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. Guests can visit the Bat Cave, Hall of Justice and Fortress of Solitude re-created in the Discovery Center. The gala will be emceed by Iron Man DJ. Longtime lagoon supporter Tim Stripe, co-president and co-owner of Grand Pacific Resorts, will be honored at the event. Guests are encouraged to dress as a superhero. Tickets start at $220. Proceeds support the lagoon and its programs. There will be free valet parking. Visit aguahedionda.org/discovery-gala-2023.

Kids Gala benefits lagoon programs

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation holds a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/kidsgala2023.

Car buffs hold meetup Aug. 26

CBad Cars meets from 7 to 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at Poinsettia Village, 7130 Avenida Encinas. The meetup is open to all car enthusiasts and all cars from exotics and European to muscle cars and hot rods along with trucks and motorcycles.

Three-day Kids’ Film Festival coming up

The San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival features more than 150 children’s and family films from over 30 countries and runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at several venues: Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Ave., Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane, and MiraCosta College Theatre, 1 Barnard Drive, in Oceanside. The festival includes its exclusive Maeya Angle Pageant with fashion presentation, networking, speakers and celebrity guests. Tickets start at $5. Visit sdkidsfilms.org/Event.html.

Genealogy buffs discuss heirlooms

The North San Diego County Genealogical Society meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the City of Carlsbad Faraday Center, 1635 Faraday Ave. Sara Cochran will discuss “From a Box in the Closet to a Family Heirloom.” Admission is free. To join remotely, visit nsdcgs.org. Also, at 1 p.m. the Legacy Users Group will meet virtually.

CHULA VISTA

Free community compost event

Chula Vista residents can pick up free compost from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at the Otay Landfill, 1700 Maxwell Road, hosted by Republic Services. Bring shovels to load compost, containers and tarps to cover your compost. Call (619) 691-5122.

CORONADO

Promenade concerts continue Sundays

The Coronado Promenade Concerts series is held at 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 3 at Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Ave. Up next are The Zippers on Aug. 20 and Ron’s Garage on Aug. 27. The Zippers started out as favorites on the national TV show “Star Search.” Ron’s Garage’s repertoire includes classic and folk rock music from the 1960s and 1970s, including the quartet of Ron Wheeler, Claudio Martin, Gary Taylor and Phil Lean. Admission is free. Visit coronadoconcert.com.

ENCINITAS

Congregation holds open house at new gathering place

Congregation B’nai Tikvah holds a free open house and welcome back celebration at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on the campus of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. Cantor Larry Kornit will greet folks and hold a mini-Shabbat service. There will be an opportunity to see the campus and enjoy Shabbat sweets. For questions, call (760) 650-2262.

Outdoor screening of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

A free outdoor screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be from 7:40 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, hosted by the Olivenhain Town Council as part of its Summer Cinema Series. The event also will feature a display of the historic Bumann’s Model T, which is celebrating its 100th birthday. Longtime Olivenhain residents Richard and Adeline Bumann will be there talking about the generational history of the area and will share the history of the car until 7 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs. There will be free popcorn; beverages and snacks will be sold. Visit olivenhain.org.

ESCONDIDO

Submarine veterans meet Aug. 26

The United States Submarine Service Inc. Scamp Base meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Charlie’s Family Restaurant, 210 N. Ivy St. The veterans group is open to submarine crew who have qualified to wear the warfare specialty pin, the dolphins (Silver or Gold). Others can apply to become associate members. Visit ussvi.org.

United States Submarine Veterans Inc. Scamp Base President Troy Hendrickson, right, presents a Holland Club certificate of honor to retired Navy Captain John Chamberlain.

(Photo by Laura Hendrickson)

Library Friends group holds book sale

The Friends of the Escondido Library bookstore holds its monthly half-price sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at the library, 239 S. Kalmia St. All items in the store will be 50 percent off (25 cent minimum), including a wide variety of fiction, nonfiction, collectors books and DVDs and CDs along with an extensive children’s section with books, DVDs and VHS. Call (760) 839-4832 or visit library.escondido.org.

Car buffs to gather for Cruisin’ Grand

Cruisin’ Grand takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 along West Grand Avenue featuring the Heartbeat Car Club. The free community event includes a display of pre-1974, American-made classics, customs, vintage, muscle cars and hot rods parked on Grand and runs Fridays through Sept. 29. Visit cruisingrand.net.

FALLBROOK

Grape Stomp Soiree takes place Aug. 26

D’Vine Path, a nonprofit vocational education program for adults with disabilities, will put on its fifth annual Grape Stomp Soiree from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 at 4735 Olive Hill Road. The event will feature grape-stomping contests, silent auctions, local restaurants and wineries, and farm-to-table presentations. Proceeds go to D’Vine Path to help fund the nonprofit’s program in the fields of viticulture, agriculture, hospitality and the arts. Tickets are $125; $25 for children ages 12 and younger at dvinepath.org.

Concert features pop, rock and classical

The Fallbrook Music Society presents a concert featuring Take 3 at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. The program features pop, rock and classical. Tickets are $20 at fallbrookmusicsociety.org.

LA MESA

Senior Citizens Day technology event

A free National Senior Citizens Day celebration with technology presentations, food and festivities for older adults is set for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at San Diego Oasis, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, hosted by Cox Communications and San Diego Oasis. Highlights include an overview of the Affordable Connectivity Program to stay connected online, a smartphone workshop, online medical appointments, shopping, banking and other services. Space is limited; registration is required at

https://san-diego.oasiseverywhere.org/product/digital-safety-with-cox-communications or call (619) 881-6262. The Tech Tank at San Diego Oasis’s La Mesa location offers technology workshops, demonstrations, and one-on-one tech support in person and virtually.

OCEANSIDE

Author of book on healing power of bird-watching to speak at library

The Oceanside Public Library hosts a discussion with local author and meditation guide Tammah Watts at 10 a.m. Aug. 26, led by Library Director CJ Di Mento, in the Civic Center Library Community Room, 330 N. Coast Highway. The event will focus on Watts’ book, “Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching,” and she will lead us in mindful mediation exercises, using birds and birdsong as a focus point. Books can be purchased at the event. Visit tinyurl.com/wattsopl8-26-23.

Mission San Luis Rey holds celebration with fireworks

Mission San Luis Rey will celebrate the Feast of St. Louis with festivities Aug. 26 at the Mission San Luis Rey Parish, 4070 Mission Ave. Food and entertainment begin at 3 p.m. in the Serra Garden, outside the Serra Center. A Multicultural Mass is at 6:30 p.m. in the Serra Center, followed by the Procession of the Saint with fireworks at the historic Mission Church. Food, entertainment will continue after fireworks in the Serra Garden. Visit sanluisreyparish.org.

Learning group offers two free lectures

MiraCosta College’s LIFE (Learning is for Everyone) group offers two free lectures for the community Aug. 25 at the Oceanside Campus, Building T200, 1 Barnard Drive. At 1 p.m., Ashley Keller, a recreation coordinator, will discuss Vista’s Culture Caravan and its upcoming trips. At 2:30, professor Marshall Hedin will discuss “All You Don’t Know About Trapdoor Spiders,” including diversity, evolution and ecology of this group of spiders found in California. The meeting will start at 12:45 p.m. To join via Zoom, submit your email in advance for invite. Email life.miracosta@gmail.com.

Library seeks volunteer grant writer

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library group is looking for a professional grant writer to serve as a volunteer helping the library to get funding for its programs and materials. The volunteer would work with the Friends board to research grant opportunities and manage the grant writing and follow-up process. Deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Call (760) 435-5564.

POWAY

Night fishing offered Fridays and Saturdays

Night fishing is from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Lake Poway, 14644 Lake Poway Road. Boats can stay out until 11 p.m.. Catfish will be stocked. The event is offered through Sept. 2. Cost is $7; adults 55 and older, $3; military with ID, $4; youths 8-15, $3; and free for children 7 and younger with paid permit. Visit poway.org.

RANCHO SANTA FE

Sounds of Summer benefit concert

A Sounds of Summer concert benefiting Southern Caregiver Resource Center is from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha De Golf. Southern Caregiver Resource Center provides family caregiver resources in San Diego and Imperial counties. The nonprofit offers free and low-cost resources, including legal assistance, counseling, case management and respite care. Tickets are $100. Online ticket sales close at midnight Aug. 24; also sold on-site. Visit caregivercenter.org.

SAN DIEGO

Baseball buffs meet at library

The San Diego Ted Williams SABR Chapter will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 in the Serra Mesa Library, 9005 Aero Drive. The program, which will be all about baseball, will include presentations by Bill Center, San Diego Union-Tribune sports reporter, and Danny Boone, former San Diego Padres pitcher. Admission is free; public welcome. Visit sabr.org.

Local chapter of Black Girls Do Bike holds national meetup

The San Diego chapter of Black Girls Do Bike holds a free national meetup celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 20-mile group ride from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 starting at the Westin San Diego Bayview, 400 W. Broadway. The group also will participate in “Bike the Bay” on Aug. 27 and plans a kickoff party from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Carnitas’ Snack Shack - Embarcadero, 1004 N. Harbor Drive; party tickets are $15-$25. The group does cycling for health and wellness, and to build a supportive community for women of color. Visit blackgirlsdobike.org/10-years-strong-meetup.

Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld

A Craft Beer Festival opens Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 10 at SeaWorld San Diego with local brews, entertainment and food. Highlights include more than 100 domestic and local California crafts brews. live music from an oompah band with performers in traditional German lederhosen and dancing. Hard kombucha and cider options will be offered along with wine and cocktails. Tickets for sampling are $60-$75, not including park admission. Visit seaworldsandiego.com.

Brick Fest Live coming to convention center

Brick Fest Live will be held Aug. 26 and 27, starting at 9 a.m., at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive. More than 1 million bricks will be on display and available for play. Highlights include life-size models made out of bricks, hands-on attractions and hard to find Lego products for sale. Attendees can join in building a Guinness World Record-setting mosaic. Tickets are $17-$38. Visit brickfestlive.com/bfl-2022-2023.

Circus trains featured at museum exhibit

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum puts on an exhibit, “Step Right Up: Circus Trains,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 featuring model circus trains, railroad cars, and animals at the museum, 1649 El Prado. The exhibit runs through November. Entry is free with museum admission, which is $9-$19.50; free for kids younger than 12. Visit sdmrm.org/exhibits.

Taste San Diego exhibit features local brewing history and samples

A Taste San Diego Craft Community and Culture exhibit will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25-27 and additional Fridays to Sundays in September at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park. Visitors can learn about San Diego’s brewing history and what makes San Diego one of the great craft beer regions. Meet beer docents from Little Miss Brewing and taste a sample. Exhibit admission with tasting is $10 for ages 21 and older with ID. For schedule, visit sandiegohistory.org.

Free guided nature walks at Kumeyaay Lake

A Mission Trails Regional Park guide will lead a nature walk at Kumeyaay Lake from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday with information on the plants, animals, geology, history and ecology of the park. Hikers can see the park’s east side on the Grasslands Trail, which leads to a Kumeyaay grinding rocks site and the Old Mission Dam overlook. The free walks start from the Kumeyaay Lake Campground Entry Station, 2 Father Junipero Serra Trail, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are required. Visit mtrp.org/events.

Summit on Violence, Abuse and Trauma

The 28th San Diego International Summit on Violence, Abuse and Trauma Across the Lifespan, themed “Promoting Resilience Amid Global Challenges,” is from Aug. 27-30 at the Hyatt Regency at Aventine. The event hosted by the nonprofit Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma is open to the public and brings together leaders to discuss approaches for preventing and addressing violence and trauma. Topics range from child abuse, domestic violence, at-risk youth and human trafficking to trauma among first responders, military personnel and veterans, elder abuse and substance abuse. Tickets start at $100. Five hours of volunteering earns a free full day at the summit and lunch. Visit ivatcenters.org/san-diego-summit.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Upcoming blood drives

The San Diego Blood Bank will hold blood drives in the following parking lots:



Chick-fil-A, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at 9148 Mission Gorge Road, Santee.

Hunter Industries, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at 1785 La Costa Meadows Drive, San Marcos.

Cisco Systems Inc., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at 2320 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad.

Town Center Encinitas Ranch, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1018 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Rainbow Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd., Fallbrook.

Saint Francis Catholic Church, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at 525 W. Vista Way, Vista.

Ramona United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at 3394 Chapel Lane, Ramona.

San Diego State University, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at 5500 Campanile Drive, on Aztec Walk, San Diego.

Grossmont Center, 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa.

VFW Post 2082, 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at 2885 Lemon Grove Ave., Lemon Grove.

The Shops at San Miguel Ranch, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at 2310 Proctor Valley Road, Chula Vista.

Donors must be 17 and older, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in good health. Photo identification is required. To make an appointment or find more drives, call (800) 469-7322 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.



SOLANA BEACH

Square dancing group hosts dance with Hawaiian theme

A community square dance with a Hawaiian twist is from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave. A caller will teach square dancing to various music from rock and jazz to western. From 7 to 9 p.m. there will be refreshments and dancing by members of the Sandpipers Square Dance Club. Donation is $10. It is not necessary to have dance experience or a partner. Visit sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org.



Local chapter of Brandeis National Committee gathers

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee will hold its first event of the year, the “Opening Meeting/Study & Social Group Showcase,” at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. The group’s leaders of the informal groups will briefly describe topics and activities planned for the year. Cost is $45, including meal. RSVP by Aug. 21 at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

VALLEY CENTER

World War II military base featured in exhibit

Camp Roe, a military base in Valley Center during World War II, is featured in a new exhibit of photos and memorabilia at the Valley Center History Museum, 29200 Cole Grade Road. The base on 40 acres served the 8th Regiment of the California State Guard, a training camp where young recruits would spend five months in field exercises to prepare for active duty abroad or assignments to a national defense post in the U.S. The camp closed in 1947 and later was the headquarters for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The barracks were taken down in 2013. Call (760) 749-2993 or visit vchistory.org.

VISTA

Santosha Food Fest features beer, food

The third annual Santosha Food Fest will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Helia Brewing Co., 1250 Keystone Way. The event is geared to families, foodies, craft-beer enthusiasts, music lovers and eco-warriors. Tickets are $37; $40 at the door for access to “unlimited” bites from local chefs, mocktails, sustainable creators, a DJ, a digital photo booth and craft beer. Live music will be provided by On the Menu and DJ Permanent Starlight. A portion of ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit Sustainability is Sexy. Visit heliabeer.com.

Free class on DNA genealogy at history center

The Vista FamilySearch Center, 1310 Foothill Drive, will present a free class on DNA genealogy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24. This is the first in a two-part class about DNA and will cover “Mitochondrial, Autosomal and Y DNA. What are they and what can you learn about your ancestors from DNA tests? Should you take a test? Which one?” Visit sites.google.com/view/vista-fhc/home.

