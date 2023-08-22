Live art: Local mural to be updated during LeucadiART Walk

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association’s 17th Annual LeucadiART Walk will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the event, Highway 101 will come alive with fine art, live art demos, live dance performances and live music, as well as a beverage garden. Live music will continue until 6 p.m.

Local artist Skye Walker will be creating live art on the north wall of 101 Wine Co. He will be enhancing his original mural “Remember California”, first painted in 2014 with a mural project called Paint Encinitas.

“The mural is meant to remind people how Mother Nature created such a beautiful coastline and state, and to never forget her,” Walker said. “The mural has been a great photo moment for people driving down the 101 for years and I want to preserve it, refresh the colors and design and have it last another 10-plus years or more.”

Leucadia 101, Melin, RPG, Sierra Nevada, Blenders and Driftline have contributed to the mural’s preservation and Walker is grateful for their support in helping him bring it to life.

Check out Walker and all of the artists at LeucadiART Walk on North Coast Highway 101 between The Leucadian Bar, 1542 North Coast Highway 101, and Coastal Animal Hospital, 434 North Coast Highway 101.

