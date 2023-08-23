Aug. 25 issue: Local and regional events

Olivenhain Kids Cross Country Invite

The 9th annual Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. The race, open to kids ages 4-14, is a great way for kids of all abilities, from first-time runners and experienced youth, to run in fun kids-only running event.

The races are run entirely on the grounds of the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall on Rancho Santa Fe Road. The terrain is slightly hilly with a combination of wood chips and hard-packed dirt. The course is shaped like the letter “C”, so family members will have several opportunities to see their kids running.

Every runner will receive a t-shirt, and medal with additional awards for the top 10 runners in each age group. The event also features a post-run pancake breakfast for a small donation—all registration proceeds and donations will go toward the nonprofit Run North County and to creating event scholarships. Register at www.northcountykidsrun.com/ 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas.

The Country Friends presents 2023 Art of Fashion

The Country Friends will hold the 2023 Art of Fashion on Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership, for the 19th year, with South Coast Plaza. Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Moncler, Monique Lhuillier, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international luxury fashion brands showcased when models take to the runway, according to a news release. Award-winning ABC 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt serves as emcee. 2023 co-chairs are Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk.

The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The centerpiece of the event is the professionally-produced runway show followed by a festive luncheon on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn complete with a live auction and opportunity drawing. The event also includes a champagne reception and South Coast Plaza Boutiques for shopping.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org.

17th annual LeucadiART Walk

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet will present the 17th annual LeucadiART Walk, Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free community event is held along North Coast Highway 101. The event features live art demos, live music, dancers, activities for kids, a makers market, a beer garden, and more. A free, open-air trolley allows attendees to get from place to place with ease. Visit leucadia101.com for more information

‘Art & Wine in the Garden’ benefit event to be held in Encinitas

“Art & Wine in the Garden” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. showcasing 15 of San Diego’s finest artists. The event, which will be held in a private garden in Encinitas, will also include wine, hors d’oeuvres and music.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit “ArtReach San Diego” whose mission is “Igniting youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection.” Its website also states, “Thousands of students in San Diego County schools have no access to visual arts education programs. ArtReach exists to help fill this gap by crafting lasting and meaningful creative experiences for young artists that would not otherwise have the resources.” Visit www.artreachsandiego.org for more information.

Advanced registration is not required for the event, which is free and open to the public. The address for the event is 1230 Birmingham Dr., Encinitas, 92024.

Pacific Coast Harmony hosts Special Guest Night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday, Sept.11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, CA 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may enjoy just watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. iPads are provided with music to help guests sing along or learn a “tag.”

Pacific Coast Harmony is a mixed a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, International quartet champion, and recording artist.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669. If you plan to attend, please advise at PacificCoastHarmonyInfo@gmail.com.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present “The Angel Next Door”

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “The Angel Next Door” Sept. 9-Oct. 1. (Previews start Sept. 6.)

Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. Join an unforgettable cast of characters as they navigate romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations, setting the stage for a riotous disaster. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos, swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful evening promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

“The Angel Next Door” is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Square dancing offered for all

Discover modern square dancing – all invited Aug. 26. A fun introduction for new dancers. A try it, you’ll like it community dance from 6-7 p.m. A caller teaches to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

Every fourth Saturday of the month at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

Info: Visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

Upcoming monthly themes are: Aug 26 Hawaiian Nights, Sept 23 Wild West, Oct 28 Oktoberfest, Nov 25 Thanksgiving.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation to hold Green Living Tour

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will hold a Green Living Tour on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Solana Center, 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Visit Solana Center at its home base in Encinitas as they walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health, and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now.

Please learn more and register at bit.ly/44rg1UE

The tour is $5 per person. For individuals and groups of six or less, sign up to reserve your spot at the address above. Space is limited. For groups of more than six, email volunteer@solanacenter.org to set up a private tour for a nominal fee.

Please contact Solana Center with any questions at (760) 436-7986 ext. 700 or at compost@solanacenter.org.

Del Mar racing season’s Family Fun Day

The Del Mar racing season at the Del Mar Fairgrounds continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events, including Family Fun Day on Sunday, Sept. 3, a special day packed with fun, free attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Attractions include bungee trampolines, face painters, rock climbing walls, food trucks, and much more. For more information and a list of events, visit dmtc.com

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation to hold 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event

Tickets are now on sale for Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. This event allows kayakers to enjoy a two-hour event at the lagoon that is normally closed to boating, while simultaneously aiding in preserving the lagoon habitat by removing trash.

In the past as much as 1,000 pounds of trash has been collected. Proceeds benefit BLF’s many educational and wetland preservation programs. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children as young as 6 may participate when accompanied by an adult or guardian. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides will be provided. For more information, and to register online, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org. Early registration is advised so participants can reserve their preferred time slots.

Coast to Crest Challenge Hike returns for year seven

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Coast to Crest Challenge hike hits year seven, inviting participants to embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of the San Dieguito River Valley.

This unique challenge offers the flexibility to participate in monthly Walk n’ Talks, completing the designated hikes as a cohesive group, or the freedom to conquer the trails at their own pace, anytime throughout the year. Whether a hiker prefers the camaraderie of a shared adventure or the solitude of a personal expedition, this challenge promises an enriching experience surrounded by nature’s wonders.

Cheryl Goddard, executive director, invites adventurers to join the challenge to explore new trails, reap the rewards of great exercise and the incredible benefits Mother Nature has to offer and experience the joy of hiking with a community of like-minded individuals. Throughout the journey, hikers will have a chance to capture amazing photos of themselves at their favorite spots.

Remember to wear comfortable shoes and bring water to stay hydrated. All participants will receive a C2C patch, this year designed by Canyon Crest Academy student Chaehong Yun.

Register for free at sdrvc.org/events, for any questions email sdrvc@sdrvc.org.

Lagoon foundation to hold Kids Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is holding a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served.

Kids can be part of a beautification project at the Discovery Center and can paint tiles for a mural to be unveiled at the gala. Tile painting can be done from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. Tiles can be purchased with gala tickets or separately for kids and adults to paint. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/ kidsgala2023.

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues. There will be live music at a total of eight locations including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets online.

Agua Hedionda puts on Discovery Gala

This year’s The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation will put on its Discovery Gala, themed DC Superheroes, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road. Highlights include entertainment by Atomic Groove and dinner by Vigilucci’s Restaurant Group, sponsored by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians. Guests can visit the Bat Cave, Hall of Justice and Fortress of Solitude re-created in the Discovery Center. The gala will be emceed by Iron Man DJ. Long-time lagoon supporter Tim Stripecq, co-president and co-owner of Grand Pacific Resorts, will be honored at the event. Guests are encouraged to dress as a superhero. Tickets start at $220. Proceeds support the lagoon and its programs. There will be free valet parking. Visit aguahedionda.org/discovery-gala-2023cq.

Three-day Kids’ Film Festival

The San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival features more than 150 children’s and family films from over 30 countries and runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at several venues: Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Ave., Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane, and MiraCosta College Theatre, 1 Barnard Drive, in Oceanside. The festival includes its exclusive Maeya Angle Pageant with fashion presentation, networking, speakers and celebrity guests. Tickets start at $5. Visit sdkidsfilms.org/Event.html

Congregation holds open house at new gathering place

Congregation B’nai Tikvah holds an free open house and welcome back celebration at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 on the campus of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. Cantor Larry Kornit will greet folks and hold a mini-Shabbat service. There will be an opportunity to see the campus and enjoy Shabbat sweets. Free. For questions, call (760) 650-2262.

Outdoor screening of “‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’”

A free outdoor screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be from 7:40 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, hosted by the Olivenhain Town Council as part of its Summer Cinema Series. The event also will feature a display of the historic Bumann’s Model T, which is celebrating its 100th birthday. Longtime Olivenhain residents Richard and Adeline Bumann will be there talking about the generational history of the area and will share the history of the car until 7 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs. There will be free popcorn; beverages and snacks will be sold. Visit olivenhain.org

TEA3 Foundation Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser

TEA3 Foundation is holding a Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser to benefit Just in Time For Foster Youth at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature a sit-down lunch, shopping, and fabulous stories of success.

For the last 20 years, Just in Time For Foster Youth has been serving the needs of foster youth, where JIT functions as an extended family for their transition to adulthood, to help them achieve self-sufficiency and well being. Tea3 is honored to support JIT’s efforts as they help foster youth become confident, capable, and connected productive members of the community.

Tickets are available at tea3foundation.ejoinme.org/tickets

Beatles or Stones at the Belly Up

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Belly Up on Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $23 - $41 and may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com, by phone at 858-481-8140 or at the venue box office. The Belly Up is located at 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. The show is for those ages 21+.

Del Mar Food & Wine Festival

The new Del Mar Food & Wine Festival will run from Sept. 6-11.

The six-day festival will offer more than 20 North County-based events culminating in a two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park, featuring bites from celebrity chefs and great local restaurants, plus over 200 wines, beers and spirits.

For more information, including the line-up of events, go to DelMar.Wine. Stay up to date by following #DelMarFest on Instagram and Facebook.

Great Outdoor Shabbat at Coastal Roots Farm

Coastal Roots Farm welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds for its free festive summer Shabbat series on the Farm. Join Coastal Roots Farm for the Great Outdoor Shabbat on Friday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. It’s a true picnic-style Shabbat. Bring a picnic dinner, a beverage, and picnic blankets/chairs. Coastal Roots Farm will provide music, a craft for the kids, a 10-15 minute tour of the farm, some play time in Nature Play, a little learning for those that are interested, and welcome Shabbat with a beautiful sunset in the great outdoors.

Pre-registration is required at coastalrootsfarm.org/event/great-outdoor-shabbat/

2023 Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree

The Rotary Club of Del Mar is hosting its 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Del Mar Plaza Ocean View Deck.

The event will feature great food from local restaurants, wine, beer, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds support the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s charitable activities in the local community and schools, and underserved nations around the world. For tickets and more information, visit www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Sounds of Summer benefit concert

A Sounds of Summer concert benefiting Southern Caregiver Resource Center is from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Morgan Run Club & Resort, 5690 Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. Southern Caregiver Resource Center provides family caregiver resources in San Diego and Imperial counties. The nonprofit offers free and low-cost resources, including legal assistance, counseling, case management and respite care. Tickets are $100. Online ticket sales close at by midnight Aug. 24; also sold on-site. Visit caregivercenter.org